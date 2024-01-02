These 10th Gen iPad models are now $100 cheaper on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re into Apple’s tech but also on a shoestring budget, chances are you won’t be willing to pay an arm and a leg for the most powerful of all, the iPad Pro (2022). And why should you, when the 10th Gen iPad (2022) is now available at a $100 cheaper price on Amazon? At that price, one of the best affordable tablets becomes an even better choice!
The entry-level Apple slate sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, complemented by Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chip for fast performance. Browsing the web, streaming videos, and handling work-related tasks should be buttery-smooth on this slate. The same applies to gaming.
The 10th Gen iPad isn’t just versatile and easy to use, but it’s also built with your privacy in mind. The slate features TouchID built into the top button, allowing you to quickly lock and unlock your tablet and even sign into apps using just your fingerprint.
With its USB-C charging and a landscape-oriented FaceTime camera, this bad boy provides considerable design refreshments over its predecessor as well. Additionally, the slate can last a couple of days between charges with regular use.
There’s no beating around the bush – the 2022-released iPad may be the most ‘basic’ of the entire iPad collection, but it’s still good enough to beat many of the best affordable tablets in 2024. So, hurry up and pick the storage and connectivity configuration that suits you best, and take advantage of Amazon’s awesome deal while you still can!
It’s not just the Wi-Fi-only model available at deeply discounted prices, either. That’s right – you get to pick your connectivity configuration and still claim the handsome price cut. However, we should note that the 5G-enabled model with 64GB of storage is available in select colors only.
The entry-level Apple slate sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, complemented by Apple’s proprietary A14 Bionic chip for fast performance. Browsing the web, streaming videos, and handling work-related tasks should be buttery-smooth on this slate. The same applies to gaming.
With the iPadOS, this bad boy isn’t just good for your productivity. It allows you to run multiple apps simultaneously and many more. Plus, if you’re willing to shell out the extra money, you can take the experience to a whole new level by including the Apple Pencil and the keyboard in the picture.
The 10th Gen iPad isn’t just versatile and easy to use, but it’s also built with your privacy in mind. The slate features TouchID built into the top button, allowing you to quickly lock and unlock your tablet and even sign into apps using just your fingerprint.
With its USB-C charging and a landscape-oriented FaceTime camera, this bad boy provides considerable design refreshments over its predecessor as well. Additionally, the slate can last a couple of days between charges with regular use.
There’s no beating around the bush – the 2022-released iPad may be the most ‘basic’ of the entire iPad collection, but it’s still good enough to beat many of the best affordable tablets in 2024. So, hurry up and pick the storage and connectivity configuration that suits you best, and take advantage of Amazon’s awesome deal while you still can!
Things that are NOT allowed: