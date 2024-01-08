Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664

Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
I have never hated myself more than when I bought pricey gadgets for needs that would have been served as well by a slightly older and a lot cheaper device. So, kids, if you are looking to get a tablet with solid productivity chops, grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which happens to be 55 percent off.

Despite not being Microsoft's latest convertible, the Surface Pro 7 looks pretty modern, but unlike the top tablets of 2024, it hasn't gotten rid of features we still love, such as a headphone jack for wired earphones and a microSD slot for easy transfer of data.

Surface Pro 7 8GB 256GB

12.3” PixelSense screen | Quad-core 10th Gen Intel i5 1035G4 Processor | 10.5 hours of battery life | Removable storage | 3.5 mm headphone jack | MicroSDXC card reader
$664 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

You get a huge 12.3-inch screen and it has a kickstand built into it, so you won't have to cradle it in your hands at all times.

The variant on sale runs on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 process and it may show its age when you push it to its extreme limits, but for everything else, including web browsing, online shopping, e-banking, and light productivity tasks, it is fast enough and won't have you pining for a more recent model.

Microsoft says that the device will last you 10.5 hours on a single charge, which is pretty impressive. 

The 8GB/256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a street price of $1,199 but you can save 55 percent on it if you act fast and get it for $664 below the retail price. That's an astronomically high discount and it isn't surprising that the stock is running dangerously low.

The tablet features removable storage, which is another plus, and it runs Windows, so it will support all the apps and programs that your computer can run. It can also run Android apps, so if a tablet dictating what program you can and cannot run is a huge turn-off for you, pick the Surface Pro 7 up before the deal disappears. 
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless