Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664





Despite not being Microsoft's latest convertible, the Surface Pro 7 looks pretty modern, but unlike the Despite not being Microsoft's latest convertible, the Surface Pro 7 looks pretty modern, but unlike the top tablets of 2024 , it hasn't gotten rid of features we still love, such as a headphone jack for wired earphones and a microSD slot for easy transfer of data.





Surface Pro 7 8GB 256GB 12.3” PixelSense screen | Quad-core 10th Gen Intel i5 1035G4 Processor | 10.5 hours of battery life | Removable storage | 3.5 mm headphone jack | MicroSDXC card reader $664 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





You get a huge 12.3-inch screen and it has a kickstand built into it, so you won't have to cradle it in your hands at all times.





The variant on sale runs on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 process and it may show its age when you push it to its extreme limits, but for everything else, including web browsing, online shopping, e-banking, and light productivity tasks, it is fast enough and won't have you pining for a more recent model.





Microsoft says that the device will last you 10.5 hours on a single charge, which is pretty impressive.





The 8GB/256GB Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a street price of $1,199 but you can save 55 percent on it if you act fast and get it for $664 below the retail price. That's an astronomically high discount and it isn't surprising that the stock is running dangerously low.





The tablet features removable storage, which is another plus, and it runs Windows, so it will support all the apps and programs that your computer can run. It can also run Android apps, so if a tablet dictating what program you can and cannot run is a huge turn-off for you, pick the Surface Pro 7 up before the deal disappears.