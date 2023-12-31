Walmart's too-good-to-be-true deal on this Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle is back



Believe it or not, you can now get the 8/128GB with an Intel Core i5 processor plus its compatible Black Surface Type Cover for the all-time low price of $619.99. The tablet arrives with a one-year warranty, too! Needless to say, the $230 price cut makes this Windows tablet way more attractive, so if you agree, go ahead and get yours while you can.

Surface Pro 8 with Black Surface Type Cover: save $230 You can now get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage space PLUS the tablet's compatible keyboard accessory, the Surface Type Cover in Black, at a $230 cheaper price. This lands the bundle at just $619.99, an unprecedented all-time low on Walmart. $230 off (27%) $619 99 $849 99 Buy at Walmart



At that price and with an included accessory, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is probably the At that price and with an included accessory, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is probably the best Windows tablet you can pick right now. Not because it’s the latest, of course, for it already has a more powerful successor – the Surface Pro 9 . However, sporting such a light price tag as it does right now, the OG slate provides way more value for your money.



Sporting a beautiful 13-inch high-resolution display with PixelSense technology and a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Color, this tablet provides captivating visuals. Moreover, not only is this puppy suitable for binge-watching (especially with its iconic kickstand), but it can also easily become your next workstation.



With the quad-core Intel Core i5 SoC, the Microsoft slate should be able to handle all sorts of work-related tasks, so feel free to multitask your way to success with it. Plus, it offers as much as 16 hours of battery life on paper, which sounds impressive even if it’s stretching the truth a bit.



As a final note, let’s once again emphasize that Walmart throws the Surface Pro 8’s magnetically attachable keyboard in the bundle to sweeten the pot. The Surface Type Cover typically costs $129.99, mind you!



All things considered, if you like Windows tablets and want to get one for yourself, we suggest you take advantage of this incredible promotion right away! At that price, the Surface Pro 8 bundle is an impeccable choice.