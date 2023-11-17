The unquestionably awesome Galaxy Tab S9 FE is on sale at a notable discount

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
If you still haven't bought a tablet, the base model of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has been discounted for the very first time by Amazon.

This is a Fan Edition model so it's a water downed variant of the flagship Tab S9 series. While it may not have some of the over-the-top features of the Galaxy Tab S9, it has all the core essentials needed to make it a solid Android tablet.

It has a decent-sized 10.9-inch screen with a respectable refresh rate of 90Hz. It has the in-house Exynos 1380 under the hood and has plenty of zip.

The 128GB Tab S9 FE retails for $449.99, which is half the price of a high-end tablet. Amazon has marked its price down by $51, making it even more tempting.

10.9 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 8,000mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant
It comes with an 8,000mAh battery and should last you multiple days with moderate use. When the time comes to charge it, you won't have to wait long as it supports 45W fast charging. 

Since the tablet is smooth and reliable, it can easily handle multi-tasking and also has a split-screen multi-tasking feature. For more serious work, you can switch to the DeX mode. It has been promised five years of software updates, which means you will be able to use it with ease of mind until at least 2028.

The tablet ships with a free S Pen, which is a fun way of interacting with the device. It's both water and dust-resistant, so you won't have to baby it. Go for the deal if you need a sub $400 tablet that can keep up with social media apps and web browsers but also has ample power to be used as a productivity device when needed for basic stuff.
