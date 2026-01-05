No internet, no Windows? Microsoft has made offline Windows activation nearly impossible

You see, the main drawback with the online activation portal is that you must sign in with a Microsoft account to complete the activation process. The phone activation process, on the other hand, was completely anonymous and didn't require a Microsoft account for activation. That's why it was quite popular among users running legacy system. It was a quite popular activation method in enterprise environments as well, such as manufacturing plants that cannot afford to connect systems to the network, as it could pose a security risk.

The online activation portal reportedly also allows users to activate older Windows versions, such as Windows XP and Windows 7. However, you need an internet connection and a Microsoft account to do so, which ultimately defeats the purpose of why people used to rely on the phone activation method.

Which OS would you switch to if you were given the choice to ditch Windows? ChromeOS. 14.81% macOS. 23.46% Linux. 61.73% Vote 81 Votes

Your privacy is taking a hit too





That said, this is not the only move related to the Windows OS that has received mixed reactions from its users. The Redmond giant recently blocked workarounds such as using commands like "bypassnro," so you are now required to have an internet connection and a Microsoft account during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE), which basically refers to the setup process you go through while installing a new copy of Windows.





Furthermore, the company also blocked a quite popular KMS38 activation method that many users relied on to activate their Windows copy without an internet connection. ​All these recent moves strongly indicate that Microsoft wants its users to stop relying on offline capabilities and shift to an always‑online ecosystem.

I also think there is a privacy concern with this move that you need to be aware of. Once your Windows or any other Microsoft product license is linked to your Microsoft account, the company could start tracking your online usage and other diagnostic data from different Microsoft products.