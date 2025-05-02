Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Windows 10 is fading fast - and Microsoft's CEO just made that crystal clear

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Windows Laptops
A laptop's keyboard.
Image Credit - Andrey Matveev on Unsplash

During Microsoft's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella had something to say about Windows 11 adoption.

Windows 10 is nearing its end-of-support date. Microsoft is at this point basically urging you to abandon your Windows 10 machine altogether. And of course, the number of Windows 11 users is growing. Now, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had something interesting to say about this during Microsoft's third-quarter earnings call.

Windows 10's support ends on October 14, 2025, and although the system will continue to work, at some point soon it will become a security risk. It's inevitable since there won't be any security patches for it anymore. Windows 11, on the other hand, has been around since 2021. Now, more and more people are choosing to leave Windows 10 behind.

The adoption of Windows 11 and the abandonment of Windows 10 has been a slow process. People really liked Windows 10 and the acceptance of Windows 11 for many users is a lukewarm experience.

Windows 11 is upgrading though, with constant updates making it better and better. Recently, we reported on a new survey that indicated in April 2024, Windows 10 users were 70% of Windows users, but this has gone down dramatically this year now amounting to just 54% of Windows users.

And now, during Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call, CEO Satya Nadella said that Windows 11 commercial deployment has increased by nearly 75% since last year. Commercial deployment pretty much means the number of units sold and switched on.

This comment came during Nadella's talk to investment analysts. As a revenue source for Microsoft, Windows is a relatively small amount. Back for 2024's fiscal year, Windows revenue amounted to just 9% of the company's revenue.

If you haven't upgraded yet, it's still free to upgrade to Windows 11 if you have Windows 10. Of course, if your laptop or PC supports it: Windows 11 requires more of your RAM and memory. All in all, it comes with pretty hardcore system requirements. But if your laptop can't run it, you're unfortunately facing a dilemma: stick with Windows 10 which eventually becomes a security vulnerability, or buy a new machine.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why

Latest News

HP wants you to repair your own laptop – and it's making it way easier
HP wants you to repair your own laptop – and it's making it way easier
Tim Cook says the upgraded Siri is coming… just not now
Tim Cook says the upgraded Siri is coming… just not now
Ericsson's 5G gear just got Verizon's frontline seal - public safety approved
Ericsson's 5G gear just got Verizon's frontline seal - public safety approved
T-Mobile wants to be the last network standing when things go wrong
T-Mobile wants to be the last network standing when things go wrong
Multiple new Google Messages features are on the horizon but we hope one gets axed
Multiple new Google Messages features are on the horizon but we hope one gets axed
New law might require Apple and Google to card you before you can enter their app stores
New law might require Apple and Google to card you before you can enter their app stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless