Windows 10 is fading fast - and Microsoft's CEO just made that crystal clear
Image Credit - Andrey Matveev on Unsplash
During Microsoft's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella had something to say about Windows 11 adoption.
Windows 10 is nearing its end-of-support date. Microsoft is at this point basically urging you to abandon your Windows 10 machine altogether. And of course, the number of Windows 11 users is growing. Now, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had something interesting to say about this during Microsoft's third-quarter earnings call.
The adoption of Windows 11 and the abandonment of Windows 10 has been a slow process. People really liked Windows 10 and the acceptance of Windows 11 for many users is a lukewarm experience.
And now, during Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call, CEO Satya Nadella said that Windows 11 commercial deployment has increased by nearly 75% since last year. Commercial deployment pretty much means the number of units sold and switched on.
This comment came during Nadella's talk to investment analysts. As a revenue source for Microsoft, Windows is a relatively small amount. Back for 2024's fiscal year, Windows revenue amounted to just 9% of the company's revenue.
If you haven't upgraded yet, it's still free to upgrade to Windows 11 if you have Windows 10. Of course, if your laptop or PC supports it: Windows 11 requires more of your RAM and memory. All in all, it comes with pretty hardcore system requirements. But if your laptop can't run it, you're unfortunately facing a dilemma: stick with Windows 10 which eventually becomes a security vulnerability, or buy a new machine.
