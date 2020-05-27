Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 27, 2020, 8:52 AM
Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount
Verizon sure took its sweet time expanding official support for its blazing fast 5G network to the entire Galaxy S20 family, but for what it's worth, you don't need to wait an extra second before the newest member of said ultra-high-end smartphone lineup scores a cool discount.

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is not even technically released yet, with nationwide shipments set to kick off on June 4, you can currently pre-order the 6.2-inch powerhouse at a substantial $300 off its $999.99 list price. The super-early (and crazy attractive) deal comes from Best Buy rather than the country's largest wireless service provider, requiring a device payment plan and seemingly having no other strings attached.

Check out the deal here



Instead of spending $41.67, you're looking at coughing up just $29.16 a month with a two-year Verizon installment plan here, which amounts to a fairly reasonable grand total of 700 bucks. On top of that generous discount, Best Buy will also give you a $50 promotional e-gift card, effectively bringing the handset's price down to $650 in a single Cosmic Gray paint job.

If you're not a fan of monthly payments, the retailer can slash $100 off the aforementioned regular price of the Galaxy S20 5G UW with an eligible upfront Big Red activation while still throwing in a complimentary $50 e-voucher as well. 

Verizon's own introductory deals are not to be disregarded either, including $150 bill credits with monthly installment plans, a $150 gift card for network switchers, a good old fashioned BOGO (buy one get one free) arrangement, and some extra gifts with strings attached.

Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband service is only available in tiny parts of large cities, while the S20 comes with a significantly smaller screen and battery than the S20+ and S20 Ultra, as well as "just" three rear-facing cameras. Then again, the Time of Flight sensor is no big loss, and the rest of the specifications are quite impressive, including 120Hz refresh rate support, a 64MP telephoto lens, Snapdragon 865 processing power, and an 8GB RAM count.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch
Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch
-$424
Here's how you can save more than $400 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with no strings
Here's how you can save more than $400 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with no strings
Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories
Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories
-$106
The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant
The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant
-$450
Microsoft's sleek and slim Surface Pro X tablet is on sale at up to a $450 discount for a limited time
Microsoft's sleek and slim Surface Pro X tablet is on sale at up to a $450 discount for a limited time
-$400
Microsoft has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a $400 discount
Microsoft has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a $400 discount

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless