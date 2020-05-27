Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount
While the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is not even technically released yet, with nationwide shipments set to kick off on June 4, you can currently pre-order the 6.2-inch powerhouse at a substantial $300 off its $999.99 list price. The super-early (and crazy attractive) deal comes from Best Buy rather than the country's largest wireless service provider, requiring a device payment plan and seemingly having no other strings attached.
Check out the deal here
Instead of spending $41.67, you're looking at coughing up just $29.16 a month with a two-year Verizon installment plan here, which amounts to a fairly reasonable grand total of 700 bucks. On top of that generous discount, Best Buy will also give you a $50 promotional e-gift card, effectively bringing the handset's price down to $650 in a single Cosmic Gray paint job.
If you're not a fan of monthly payments, the retailer can slash $100 off the aforementioned regular price of the Galaxy S20 5G UW with an eligible upfront Big Red activation while still throwing in a complimentary $50 e-voucher as well.
Verizon's own introductory deals are not to be disregarded either, including $150 bill credits with monthly installment plans, a $150 gift card for network switchers, a good old fashioned BOGO (buy one get one free) arrangement, and some extra gifts with strings attached.
Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband service is only available in tiny parts of large cities, while the S20 comes with a significantly smaller screen and battery than the S20+ and S20 Ultra, as well as "just" three rear-facing cameras. Then again, the Time of Flight sensor is no big loss, and the rest of the specifications are quite impressive, including 120Hz refresh rate support, a 64MP telephoto lens, Snapdragon 865 processing power, and an 8GB RAM count.