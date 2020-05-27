Verizon's brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is already on sale at a hefty discount





While the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is not even technically released yet, with nationwide shipments set to kick off on June 4, you can currently pre-order the 6.2 -inch powerhouse at a substantial $300 off its $999.99 list price. The super-early (and crazy attractive) deal comes from Best Buy rather than the country's largest wireless service provider, requiring a device payment plan and seemingly having no other strings attached.













Instead of spending $41.67, you're looking at coughing up just $29.16 a month with a two-year Verizon installment plan here, which amounts to a fairly reasonable grand total of 700 bucks. On top of that generous discount, Best Buy will also give you a $50 promotional e-gift card, effectively bringing the handset's price down to $650 in a single Cosmic Gray paint job.





If you're not a fan of monthly payments, the retailer can slash $100 off the aforementioned regular price of the Galaxy S20 5G UW with an eligible upfront Big Red activation while still throwing in a complimentary $50 e-voucher as well.





Verizon's own introductory deals are not to be disregarded either, including $150 bill credits with monthly installment plans, a $150 gift card for network switchers, a good old fashioned BOGO (buy one get one free) arrangement, and some extra gifts with strings attached.







