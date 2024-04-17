Up Next:
Future Apple Vision Pro might become a next-gen health assistant
Apple is working on tech for wearable gadgets such as the Apple Vision Pro that tracks and analyzes biometric data and location to offer customized and potentially life-saving guidance.
According to Apple Insider, a media outlet focused on all things Apple, a patent from the Cupertino tech giant titled "Method and device for health monitoring" outlines a system to monitor a user's biometric data and provide suggestions and guidance within a mixed-reality (MR) setup. This hints at future wearables from Apple that could be worn constantly, possibly like the much-talked-about Apple Glasses.
Unlike virtual reality (VR) environments, which rely solely on computer-generated inputs, mixed reality environments blend inputs from the physical environment or its representation with virtual elements. On a spectrum, a mixed reality environment falls somewhere between a wholly physical setting and a fully virtual one.
The tech described in the patent won't just offer general suggestions. Similar to how the Apple Watch has come to the rescue during falls or cardiac incidents, this new technology would constantly monitor a user's activity and whereabouts to offer individualized real-time health tips.
For instance, imagine an MR device realizing you forgot to take your meds and guiding you to where you keep them. Or maybe it notices you're getting parched and reminds you to hydrate, even leading you to the kitchen.
Another feature of this Apple tech could be adjusting focus for users with vision issues. This could be a game-changer for people who need different prescriptions for reading and distance; the glasses could switch focus based on what you're up to.
While current MR tech is mainly about boosting productivity and fun, this health-oriented approach highlights how wearables could make a serious impact on users' lives.
However, it's important to note that a patent filing doesn't guarantee the eventual use of the technology. A patent gives the owner exclusive rights to the invention but doesn't obligate them to develop it. In this case, Apple, as the owner, might decide to hold off on it for any number of reasons.
“You’re having problems seeing, your display has been adjusted”
