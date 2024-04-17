HMD Global and Heineken create the non-foldable feature flipper called the Boring Phone

HMD Global, the company that owns the license allowing it to use the Nokia name on new phones, is teaming up with brewer Heineken to develop a transparent feature phone known as the Boring Phone. That might be an apt name. After all, the Boring Phone is a feature phone that focuses on making and taking calls and sending and receiving texts. So not only is it a limited-edition phone, it has limited capabilities. Thanks to the Nokia connection, you can play "Snake" on the device.







The Boring Phone features a 2.8-inch internal display with a QVGA resolution (240 x 320) and has an external screen weighing in at 1.77 inches. Yes, this is a flip phone but it is not a foldable flip phone and is not equipped with a touchscreen. And, as you might guess, the camera on the Boring Phone is, well, boring with a .3MP sensor backing the lens. But going old school does have its rewards; there is a 3.5mm earphone jack on the device which is something you really don't see on many phones these days.





heading over to Heineken’s website to fill out a form.

There is no Wi-Fi connectivity, but the phone does support 2G, 3G, and 4G networks and it will be unveiled on April 18th at Milan Design Week. A small number of units will be given away as prizes for giveaways to be held in certain markets. You can enter to win a Boring Phone by









Now here's something interesting. The companies involved are planning to release an app in June that will turn your smartphone into a Boring Phone. So if you ever get overwhelmed by your social media apps or constant notifications screaming for your attention, you'll be able to limit your smartphone to the same features found on the Boring Phone. In other words, you'll be able to make your smartphone as boring as the Boring Phone.



On the Heineken website, there are some things that the Boring Phone does that are liisted:





Pass unexpected drop tests.

Last until the after-after-party.

Add extra swagger with stickers (that stick to the body of the phone).

A transparent body makes even a Boring Phone interesting.

End calls with a dramatic snap.

Speed dial friends as easily as 1 2 3.





