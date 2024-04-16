Up Next:
YouTube takes action against third-party apps that block ads
YouTube is cracking down on third-party apps that block ads by preventing users from watching videos. The company has just announced it’s strengthening its enforcement on this type of apps that violate YouTube’s ToS (Terms of Service), specifically ad-blocking apps.
One of the major changes for those using these third-party apps is that they will start experiencing buffering issue or see the error “The following content is not available on this app” when they’re watching (or trying to watch) a video.
Instead of using third-party apps that have been specifically designed to block ads, users can opt to pay for YouTube Premium, which will offer them an experience free of ads.
According to YouTube’s ToS, third-party apps are not allowed to turn off ads because that prevents creators from being able to monetize their content. Obviously, ads help support creators and let people use the streaming service.
