Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Nothing Phone (2a) update brings camera and general improvements, fixes bugs

By
Software updates Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a) update brings camera and general improvements, fixes bugs
Nothing is rolling out yet another small update for its mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a). The latest Nothing OS 2.5.5 includes camera and general improvements, as well as a several of bug fixes. Also, the April security patch is coming to the Nothing Phone (2a) too along with this update.

If you own a Nothing Phone (2a), here are all the changes you should expect to get from the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update:

Camera
  • Improved camera color saturation.
  • Optimized blur accuracy in Portrait Mode, as well as overall clarity.
  • Enhanced camera loading speed.

General improvements
  • Updated to April Security Patch.
  • Optimized the Google Assistant wake-up experience.
  • Optimized pop-up view animations to feel more fluid.
  • Increased overall smoothness.
  • Optimized overall gaming experience and performance.

Bug fixes
  • Resolved compatibility issues with some third-party launchers.
  • Fixed stability issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.
  • Fixed an issue where the Night Light feature was ineffective on the lock screen.
  • Optimized the overall stability of the system.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a staggered rollout, which means not all users will receive the update at the same time. Although some users will have to wait a bit longer, the procedure will allow Nothing to monitor for any issue and stop the rollout in case any major problems occur.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless