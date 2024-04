Nothing Phone (2a) update brings camera and general improvements, fixes bugs

Camera

Improved camera color saturation.

Optimized blur accuracy in Portrait Mode, as well as overall clarity.

Enhanced camera loading speed.

General improvements

Updated to April Security Patch.

Optimized the Google Assistant wake-up experience.

Optimized pop-up view animations to feel more fluid.

Increased overall smoothness.

Optimized overall gaming experience and performance.

Bug fixes

Resolved compatibility issues with some third-party launchers.

Fixed stability issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Fixed an issue where the Night Light feature was ineffective on the lock screen.

Optimized the overall stability of the system.

