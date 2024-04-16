Up Next:
Nothing Phone (2a) update brings camera and general improvements, fixes bugs
Nothing is rolling out yet another small update for its mid-range smartphone, the Phone (2a). The latest Nothing OS 2.5.5 includes camera and general improvements, as well as a several of bug fixes. Also, the April security patch is coming to the Nothing Phone (2a) too along with this update.
If you own a Nothing Phone (2a), here are all the changes you should expect to get from the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update:
General improvements
Bug fixes
It’s worth mentioning that this is a staggered rollout, which means not all users will receive the update at the same time. Although some users will have to wait a bit longer, the procedure will allow Nothing to monitor for any issue and stop the rollout in case any major problems occur.
If you own a Nothing Phone (2a), here are all the changes you should expect to get from the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update:
Camera
- Improved camera color saturation.
- Optimized blur accuracy in Portrait Mode, as well as overall clarity.
- Enhanced camera loading speed.
General improvements
- Updated to April Security Patch.
- Optimized the Google Assistant wake-up experience.
- Optimized pop-up view animations to feel more fluid.
- Increased overall smoothness.
- Optimized overall gaming experience and performance.
Bug fixes
- Resolved compatibility issues with some third-party launchers.
- Fixed stability issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.
- Fixed an issue where the Night Light feature was ineffective on the lock screen.
- Optimized the overall stability of the system.
It’s worth mentioning that this is a staggered rollout, which means not all users will receive the update at the same time. Although some users will have to wait a bit longer, the procedure will allow Nothing to monitor for any issue and stop the rollout in case any major problems occur.
Things that are NOT allowed: