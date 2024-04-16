Elon Musk cracks down on bots: New X users face temporary fee

small fee

you’re a robot

Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots.



Current AI (and troll farms) can pass “are you a bot” with ease. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024





Moreover, users who don’t pay to unlock posting will get it for free after three months. And it seems like this change is indeed in the works, as code found in the X app confirms it, meaning new users will need to subscribe if they want to start posting and engaging from the get-go.





SPECULATION: X might be expanding its policy to charge new users before they reply/like/bookmark a post https://t.co/odqeyeiHBxpic.twitter.com/EU71qlwQ0D — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 15, 2024



New unverified users will have to shell out a small yearly fee before they can do any writing activities on the web, like posting, liking, bookmarking, and replying.