MediaTek’s next flagship chipset tipped to arrive in March

MediaTek's next flagship chipset tipped to arrive in March
MediaTek is rumored to be working on a slight upgrade of its current flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400. Although the upcoming product will be an upgrade over the Dimensity 9400, it won’t offer major performance improvements.

The name of the unannounced chipset, Dimensity 9400+, popped up for the first time late last year, along with some details about its specs. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Dimensity 9400+ will be equipped with an X925 super-core that runs at speeds of up to 3.7 GHz.

In comparison, the regular Dimensity 9400’s X925 super-core is clocked at 3.63 GHz, which suggests that MediaTek’s next flagship chipset will only bring minimal performance improvements.

The same tipster now leaked more information about the Dimensity 9400+, this time touching on the release window of the chipset. Apparently, MediaTek plans to release its new Dimensity 9400+ top-tier chipset sometime in March.

According to Digital Chat Station, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset has already been picked by two major smartphone makers to power its products: Oppo and Vivo. Rumor has it that Oppo Find X8S and Vivo X200S will be among the first phones to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ SoC (system-on-chip).

Based on these rumors, it looks like MediaTek is trying to take a page from Qualcomm’s book. The US-based chip maker recently launched a slight upgrade over its flagship chipset called Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version.

However, the new product hasn’t been embraced by too many players in the smartphone business, so it’s unlikely that Qualcomm will try to do this again in the future. The overclocked version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers RedMagic’s 9S Pro+ and dominated AnTuTu’s flagship performance ranking for a brief time.

MediaTek’s 9400+ chipset is expected to become the most powerful smartphone chipset on the market when it launched in March, but the question is whether or not it will convince a lot more than two brands to put it inside their devices.
