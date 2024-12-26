Leaker says Dimensity 9400+ AP is coming to power 2025 flagship phones





The Dimensity 9300 had a similar configuration and the lack of efficiency cores didn't hurt the performance of the application processor when it powered the vivo X100 series last year. The BBK unit was so impressed that it is using the Dimensity 9400 to power the vivo X200 line.







Just as the Dimensity 9300+ offered only a slight improvement over the Dimensity 9300, the same could be said of the Dimensity 9400+ and the Dimensity 9400. A post on China's Weibo social media platform by leaker Digital Chat Station mentions the Dimensity 9400+ which, like the Dimensity 9300+, is expected to feature higher clock speeds than the non-plus version of the AP. The GPU also could get a slightly faster clock speed.



The Dimensity 9400+ might have been designed to slightly cut into the clock speed lead that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite currently enjoys. Qualcomm's chip is the fastest mobile chipset ever made. For example, the Dimensity 9400 AP has a peak clock speed of 3.63 GHz compared to 4.32 GHz for the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Dimensity 9400+ could hit 3.70 GHz but the Snapdragon 8 Elite will remain the fastest AP available for smartphones.











Like the Dimensity 9400, the Snapdragon 8 Elite also does away with efficiency cores. Qualcomm's new flagship chipset is made up of two Prime CPU cores with the aforementioned clock speed of 4.32 GHz and six Performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 3.53 GHz.





According to Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9400+ will be powering Oppo's Find X8 flagship series. The line will include three models with a 6.3-inch, 6.6-inch, and a 6.8-inch display. The new flagship will be released during the first half of next year. MediaTek is the largest smartphone AP and SoC designer in the world followed by Qualcomm. Other big names in the industry include Samsung and Apple.



MediaTek has not been able to gain much traction in the U.S. despite the powerful Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 9400 SoCs. Part of the reason is that MediaTek is seen as a budget chipmaker and does not have the name recognition in the U.S. as Qualcomm and its Snapdragon line.

