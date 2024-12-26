Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaker says Dimensity 9400+ AP is coming to power 2025 flagship phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Processors Oppo
The powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 application processor is the main focus of this image.
On October 9th MediaTek unveiled its latest flagship application processor (AP), the Dimensity 9400. Built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E), the Dimensity 9400 is the largest chipset ever produced for a phone at 150mm2. The AP sports as many as 30 billion transistors and is 40% more power efficient than the Dimensity 9300 chipset. Similar to the Dimensity 9300, the 9400 does not have small efficiency CPU cores and the configuration includes four "ultra-large" Prime CPU cores with four big CPU cores.

The Dimensity 9300 had a similar configuration and the lack of efficiency cores didn't hurt the performance of the application processor when it powered the vivo X100 series last year. The BBK unit was so impressed that it is using the Dimensity 9400 to power the vivo X200 line.

Just as the Dimensity 9300+ offered only a slight improvement over the Dimensity 9300, the same could be said of the Dimensity 9400+ and the Dimensity 9400. A post on China's Weibo social media platform by leaker Digital Chat Station mentions the Dimensity 9400+ which, like the Dimensity 9300+, is expected to feature higher clock speeds than the non-plus version of the AP. The GPU also could get a slightly faster clock speed. 

The Dimensity 9400+ might have been designed to slightly cut into the clock speed lead that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite currently enjoys. Qualcomm's chip is the fastest mobile chipset ever made. For example, the Dimensity 9400 AP has a peak clock speed of 3.63 GHz compared to 4.32 GHz for the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Dimensity 9400+ could hit 3.70 GHz but the Snapdragon 8 Elite will remain the fastest AP available for smartphones.

Leaker Digital Chat Station says that Oppo&#039;s 2025 Find X8 line will be powered by the Dimensity 9400+. | Image credit-Wccftech - Leaker says Dimensity 9400+ AP is coming to power 2025 flagship phones
Leaker Digital Chat Station says that Oppo's 2025 Find X8 line will be powered by the Dimensity 9400+. | Image credit-Wccftech

Like the Dimensity 9400, the Snapdragon 8 Elite also does away with efficiency cores. Qualcomm's new flagship chipset is made up of two Prime CPU cores with the aforementioned clock speed of 4.32 GHz and six Performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 3.53 GHz.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9400+ will be powering Oppo's Find X8 flagship series. The line will include three models with a 6.3-inch, 6.6-inch, and a 6.8-inch display. The new flagship will be released during the first half of next year. MediaTek is the largest smartphone AP and SoC designer in the world followed by Qualcomm. Other big names in the industry include Samsung and Apple.

Recommended Stories
MediaTek has not been able to gain much traction in the U.S. despite the powerful Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 9400 SoCs. Part of the reason is that MediaTek is seen as a budget chipmaker and does not have the name recognition in the U.S. as Qualcomm and its Snapdragon line.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app

Latest News

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
This app's popularity in the Play Store means many of you received an iPhone for the holidays
This app's popularity in the Play Store means many of you received an iPhone for the holidays
Accessories maker leaks final Galaxy S25 series design
Accessories maker leaks final Galaxy S25 series design
It's not just you. ChatGPT is currently down [UPDATED]
It's not just you. ChatGPT is currently down [UPDATED]
Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release
Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release
iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless