Nubia's Red Magic 9S Pro+ wins the number 1 spot in AnTuTu performance chart for August

ZTE
The Red Magic 9S Pro Plus renders.
Back in July this year, Nubia launched the powerful Red Magic 9S Pro+. The flagship phone comes with the "Leading Version" of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, basically the one with the model number SM8650-AC. The phone is also equipped with a gaming-ready cooling system. And this has helped the flagship top AnTuTu's performance chart for August.

The benchmark publishes two charts for the previous month each month: one for flagships, and the other for upper-midrange devices. The standings in the chart are based on the average score of all the benchmark runs in the previous month (in our case, we're talking about August), and exclude models with less than 1,000 runs of the benchmark.

Here, we have the Red Magic 9S Pro+ which got the best results for the month and topped the chart. It's followed by the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Next in line is the iQOO Neo9S Pro+, followed by the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (which used to be the number 1, by the way). Then, we have several Redmi and Vivo phones, and the OnePlus 12.


Of the top ten, we have six phones powered by a version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The remaining four are relying on either the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 or the Dimensity 9300+. In the upper-midrange category, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has no rivals, basically. It is represented by the OnePlus Ace 3V and a Realme phone.


AnTuTu is a benchmark developed by Chinese company Cheetah Mobile and it's available for Android phones and tablets. It tests the phone's performance and is great to take a look at if you're thinking of getting a gaming phone or a device ready to run complex graphics. It tests the CPU and the GPU of the phone.

Although I personally think that benchmarks don't always reflect everyday life experiences with a phone, these become more important if we're strictly talking about gaming. Heavy games require powerful performance and good cooling systems to run smoothly, especially over extended gaming sessions. And for August, it seems the best gaming experience would be on the Red Magic (of course, strictly based on performance).
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer

