Nubia's Red Magic 9S Pro+ wins the number 1 spot in AnTuTu performance chart for August



Here, we have the Red Magic 9S Pro+ which got the best results for the month and topped the chart. It's followed by the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. Next in line is the iQOO Neo9S Pro+, followed by the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (which used to be the number 1, by the way). Then, we have several Redmi and Vivo phones, and the OnePlus 12





Of the top ten, we have six phones powered by a version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The remaining four are relying on either the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 or the Dimensity 9300+. In the upper-midrange category, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 has no rivals, basically. It is represented by the OnePlus Ace 3V and a Realme phone.





