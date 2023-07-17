Camera-centric Nubia Z50S Pro to come with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
July 20 is set for the (China only) launch of Nubia Z50S Pro, a turbocharged device by all means, coming with a large camera sensor and a revised, boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Nubia Technology, a formal subsidiary of ZTE (today Nubia is considered to be more of an associate company), has been focused on specs-impressive phones for years now. For example, their gaming oriented sub-brand RedMagic is offering the first smartphone to feature 24GB RAM: RedMagic 8S Pro+. This monster unit is being released only for the Chinese market for now.
The successor to December 2022’s Nubia Z50 Pro will most likely come with 16GB of RAM, which, while far from the RedMagic 8S Pro+, will get you covered practically in any situation.
Based on info by teaser posters, the Nubia Z50S Pro will up the camera game by a mile: a large 1-inch type sensor (the exact model is not yet revealed) is allegedly used. Nubia is advertising ‘56% increase’ in light sensitivity and ‘34% higher’ light input. The increase is from last year’s Nubia Z50 Pro, which featured a 1/1.7-inch sensor.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav leaks some pretty impressive specs for the Nubia Z50S Pro in Twitter:
Again, nothing for a global release of the Nubia Z50S Pro at this time, but we’ll keep you informed, if this unit has got your attention.
Nubia Technology, a formal subsidiary of ZTE (today Nubia is considered to be more of an associate company), has been focused on specs-impressive phones for years now. For example, their gaming oriented sub-brand RedMagic is offering the first smartphone to feature 24GB RAM: RedMagic 8S Pro+. This monster unit is being released only for the Chinese market for now.
Back to the Nubia Z50S Pro, which is also exclusive for China (for now). If the RedMagic 8S Pro+ is aimed at gaming aficionados, then the Nubia Z50S Pro gets gamers and photography enthusiasts covered. Specs from NotebookCheck point at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant with overclocked CPU and GPU cores.
The successor to December 2022’s Nubia Z50 Pro will most likely come with 16GB of RAM, which, while far from the RedMagic 8S Pro+, will get you covered practically in any situation.
Large sensor, atypical lens
Based on info by teaser posters, the Nubia Z50S Pro will up the camera game by a mile: a large 1-inch type sensor (the exact model is not yet revealed) is allegedly used. Nubia is advertising ‘56% increase’ in light sensitivity and ‘34% higher’ light input. The increase is from last year’s Nubia Z50 Pro, which featured a 1/1.7-inch sensor.
The focal length – or ‘how much of the scene you see through the lens’ – stays the same: 35mm. That’s very different from the omnipresent approximately 24mm focal length that is found on primary phone cameras. 35mm is not quite as portrait or telephoto standard as a 50mm or 90mm lens. 35mm is often referred to as a ‘street photography’ focal length, used by many famous photographers in the 20th century.
Other impressive goodies
Tipster Abhishek Yadav leaks some pretty impressive specs for the Nubia Z50S Pro in Twitter:
- 6.78" 1.5K OLED display
- 144Hz refresh rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - 3.36GHz
- LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage
- Android 13
- 50MP main rear camera
- 5100mAh battery 80 watt charging
- X-axis linear motor for haptics
- Dual speakers
- In-display fingerprint scanner
Again, nothing for a global release of the Nubia Z50S Pro at this time, but we’ll keep you informed, if this unit has got your attention.
Things that are NOT allowed: