Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android OnePlus

Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 04, 2021, 5:00 AM
Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors
The vanilla OnePlus 9 is sold in three eye-catching colors — Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black. The premium OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is available in three more sophisticated finishes — Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black.

But as it turns out, there were two additional versions of each model that never made it to market.

A Glossy Green OnePlus 9 and a Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro


Tipster Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus created and subsequently canceled a Glossy Silver version of the OnePlus 9 before release. It also scrapped a Glossy Green finish, which looked a lot like the OnePlus 8T’s Aquamarine Green colorway.

Official press renders of these OnePlus 9 models haven’t leaked, but Jambor has created concept renders (seen above) that visualize the shelved finishes. The images are reportedly based on live photos.

In addition to that, Matte White and Glossy Black versions of the OnePlus 9 Pro (visualized below) were in the pipeline at one stage. The latter was presumably killed off in favor of the matte Stellar Black finish that made it to market.

But the Matte White tone would have been nice to see. Perhaps OnePlus will launch it further down the road as a limited-edition model — it certainly wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has offered a new color in limited numbers.

Alternatively, the brand might choose to reserve some of these colors for the OnePlus 9T launch in the second half of 2021.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $730 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3
$1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1068 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
Newly discovered tech expected to dramatically improve your phone's battery
Popular stories
Top analyst says foldable iPhone coming in 2023; up to 20 million units will ship

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless