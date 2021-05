Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors

A Glossy Green OnePlus 9 and a Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro





But the Matte White tone would have been nice to see. Perhaps OnePlus will launch it further down the road as a limited-edition model — it certainly wouldn't be the first time OnePlus has offered a new color in limited numbers.Alternatively, the brand might choose to reserve some of these colors for the OnePlus 9T launch in the second half of 2021.

The vanilla OnePlus 9 is sold in three eye-catching colors — Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black. The premium OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is available in three more sophisticated finishes — Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black.But as it turns out, there were two additional versions of each model that never made it to market.Tipster Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus created and subsequently canceled a Glossy Silver version of the OnePlus 9 before release. It also scrapped a Glossy Green finish, which looked a lot like the OnePlus 8T’s Aquamarine Green colorway.Official press renders of these OnePlus 9 models haven’t leaked, but Jambor has created concept renders (seen above) that visualize the shelved finishes. The images are reportedly based on live photos.In addition to that, Matte White and Glossy Black versions of the OnePlus 9 Pro (visualized below) were in the pipeline at one stage. The latter was presumably killed off in favor of the matte Stellar Black finish that made it to market.