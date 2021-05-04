Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors
But as it turns out, there were two additional versions of each model that never made it to market.
A Glossy Green OnePlus 9 and a Matte White OnePlus 9 Pro
Tipster Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus created and subsequently canceled a Glossy Silver version of the OnePlus 9 before release. It also scrapped a Glossy Green finish, which looked a lot like the OnePlus 8T’s Aquamarine Green colorway.
In addition to that, Matte White and Glossy Black versions of the OnePlus 9 Pro (visualized below) were in the pipeline at one stage. The latter was presumably killed off in favor of the matte Stellar Black finish that made it to market.
But the Matte White tone would have been nice to see. Perhaps OnePlus will launch it further down the road as a limited-edition model — it certainly wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has offered a new color in limited numbers.
Alternatively, the brand might choose to reserve some of these colors for the OnePlus 9T launch in the second half of 2021.
