This compact Marshall speaker just dropped to its best price on Amazon
Is finding a compact Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly good sound something you've been struggling with? In that case, you might want to consider the Marshall Willen II. This unit stands out with a rugged design featuring a metal grille, and it's now available at its best price on Amazon!
That's right, the second-gen Willen speaker has just dropped by 17% in both colors, landing it just under the $100 mark from its original $120 price. That said, the model in Cream won't keep its discount for long, so you might want to act fast and save before it's too late.
One of the best compact Bluetooth speakers on the market, the Willen II excels on most fronts. First off, it has a similar design to its predecessor, boasting high water and dust resistance and rubber coating.
In case you're wondering, you can also customize the sound to your taste. That said, the Marshall app only offers three EQ presets to choose from, so keep that in mind. Battery life isn't half bad, either. According to Marshall, you should be able to get over 17 hours of music per single charge, giving you plenty of entertainment.
More importantly, while it can fit into your palm, the device has very good audio quality. You get crisp highs, punchy mids, and vocals — you can even get some low-end out of it. On top of that, it doesn't distort the sound at higher volumes way too much, so most users should be plenty happy with the audio.
In case you're wondering, you can also customize the sound to your taste. That said, the Marshall app only offers three EQ presets to choose from, so keep that in mind. Battery life isn't half bad, either. According to Marshall, you should be able to get over 17 hours of music per single charge, giving you plenty of entertainment.
At the end of the day, the Marshall Willen II certainly isn't the largest music companion out there. Still, those seeking a compact JBL Flip 6 alternative with excellent sound quality will find it a great pick. Get yours straight away and save 17% with Amazon's tempting promo. And remember — the model in Cream won't stay at that discount for long.
