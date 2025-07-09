At $500 off this Prime Day, I find this Surface Pro 11 deal hard to pass up

16/256GB Surface Pro 11: $500 off at Amazon $500 off (36%) The Surface Pro 11 is a solid bargain this Prime Day. Right now, Prime members can get it for $500 off in its buffed-up OLED display version with a Snapdragon X Elite processor. The device has a slim and durable design, offers great performance, and is a real bargain at $500 off. Buy at Amazon

I've always been impressed by how Surface Pro tablets blend portability and power. And right now, the latest Microsoft tablet, the Surface Pro 11, is available at a Prime Day price you just can't ignore.For a limited time, Prime members can score a huge $500 off the premium OLED variant with Snapdragon X Elite. That brings the 16/256GB model down to just under ~$900 instead of nearly $1,400. And trust me, I checked—this is the best deal available on Amazon in quite some time. So, if you've been eyeing a top-tier 2-in-1, now’s definitely the time to act.What I really like about this particular Surface Pro 11 is the gorgeous display. The 13-inch OLED touchscreen delivers stunning pitch blacks and crisp whites, making everything pop. Pair that with the built-in kickstand, and everything from browsing to hands-free productivity feels way more enjoyable.Another thing I find exciting about this Windows tablet is the Copilot+ PC support. It unleashes a whole new level of productivity with improved video call quality, real-time translation during work-related calls, and more.Performance is just as solid, thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite chip. Whether you're handling everyday tasks or racing to meet deadlines, this fella breezes through all. And with 16GB RAM on deck, there's plenty of potential for multitasking.Add to this lovely package solid battery life of 14 hours and 65W fast charging support, and you've got a pretty well-rounded Windows tablet. Sure, it's not cheap, but hey—at $500 off for Prime Day, it's definitely a lot more affordable. So, don't waste your time and save big while it lasts. Or, check out other tempting Prime Day tablet deals before making your final decision.