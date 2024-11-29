Best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deals: Epic savings on models from Sony, JBL, Bose, and more!





And don't forget about the latest Bose models - there are great discounts on the SoundLink Max and SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), with savings of 20-25%, bringing the SoundLink Max down to under $300.



For an even bigger steal, head over to Best Buy, where you can grab the Sony SRS-XG300 for just $149.99, saving a massive $200!

Black Friday speaker deals under $100

Some of the best Bluetooth speakers in the budget-friendly department are on sale today for Black Friday. Today, you can buy the JBL Flip 6 for 38% off or get its predecessor for under $70, provided you have Prime membership.

Marshall Willen is a no-brainer at $60 off on Black Friday The Marshall Willen is an ultra-compact speaker that's dirt cheap for Black Friday. The unit sells for half off on Best Buy, which is a first-time occurrence at the seller. Hurry up and get yours soon, as this deal won't stay live for long! $60 off (50%) $59 99 $119 99 Buy at BestBuy Bose SoundLink Micro: Save 17% on Black Friday The Bose SoundLink Micro may be small, but it packs a punch. This option is slightly more expensive than similarly sized speakers, but it stands out with great build quality and a top-notch sound. Get yours and save 17% at Amazon. $20 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Boost is down by 20% on Amazon! The upgraded Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth speaker offers well-balanced sound with deep bass thanks to BassUp technology. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime, USB-C charging, and an IPX7 waterproof rating for worry-free listening. Now, it is 20% off during Black Friday! $12 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 5: Now 30% off on Black Friday with Prime! The JBL Flip 5 is another great option you can buy for less on Black Friday. The model has a compact design, just like its successor, and it's now 30% off for Prime members on Black Friday! This is a rare chance to get a great speaker from JBL for under $70, so don't miss out! $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Boom 2: 31% off on Black Friday Get the Soundcore Boom 2 and save a huge 31% on Black Friday! The speaker delivers up to 80W of power with BassUp technology for a memorable gathering. The speaker also supports the latest Bluetooth version and has up to 24 hours of battery life. Get it and save 15% through this limited-time deal. $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Motion 300: 30% off for Black Friday! The Soundcore Motion 300 is a small-sized speaker that offers big-time sound. This buddy is a great choice in general because it's affordable and has a 13-hour battery life. But it's now even more affordable, offered for 30% off its usual price on Amazon. Get yours on Black Friday and save. $24 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB23: Save 46% on Black Friday! The Sony SRS-XB23 features IP67 rating, making it an excellent choice for outdoor and indoor use. The unit with extra bass can be paired with up to 100 compatible speakers for an extra loud listening experience. It's a great option, and what's even better about it is that you can save 46% on it for Black Friday! $60 off (46%) Buy at Amazon SRS-XE300 is now 51% off at Walmart for Black Friday! The Sony SRS-XE300 offers even sound distribution, IP67 water, dust, and shockproof durability, up to 24-hour battery life, distortion-free X-Balanced speakers, and personalized sound control via the Sony Music Center app, all for a premium audio experience on the go. You can buy it for 51% off at Walmart. $100 off (51%) $98 $198 Buy at Walmart JBL Go 3 now 25% cheaper on Amazon If you're looking for something extra-affordable, you'll be delighted to learn that the JBL Go 3 is now discounted by 25% at Amazon for Black Friday. This compact Bluetooth speaker is IP67 water-resistant and delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass despite its small size. Also, bundles are discounted at the moment as well, so you can get two for cheaper. $10 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Pop: save 55% right now A huge Black Friday discount is available on the already affordable Amazon Echo Pop in Lavender. This deal shaves off more than half of the retail price of this device, so you can get a sweet little Bluetooth speaker for cheaper than ever. This is newest model in Lavender color and comes with Alexa features for your convenience. $22 off (55%) Buy at Amazon

Meanwhile, the Bose SoundLink Micro is available with a 17% discount. A lot of Soundcore Bluetooth speakers are also discounted for today's shopping event. Amazon's smallest Echo Pop is available with a discount amounting to more than half its price!





Black Friday Bluetooth speakers offers $100-$200





If you're looking for something larger than the SoundLink Micro but still affordable, consider JBL's Charge 5. This bad boy with a built-in powerbank is 22% off for Black Friday on Amazon.





JBL Charge 5 in Red: Save $54 at Walmart Looking for a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in powerbank and long battery life? The JBL Charge 5 is the one to get. The unit offers JBL Original Pro sound, now at $54 off its usual price. This is a super-hot bargain you'll find at Walmart! $50 off (28%) $129 99 $179 95 Buy at Walmart Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): Now 20% off! A fifth off the usual price that you'd pay for the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen(. Don't miss it, as this IP67-rated Bose portable Bluetooth speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, featuring a rugged silicone-wrapped design built to endure drops, shocks, and rust. $30 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Marshall Acton III: Now 29% off for Black Friday! The Marshall Acton III features the iconic Marshall design and offers room-filling sound most users will enjoy. This buddy is also super easy to pair and play, making it a great option for first buyers as well. The best part? You can buy one for 29% off on Black Friday! $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Boom 2 Plus: Save 28% now! The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is now available at its best price on Amazon. The speaker arrives for 25% off in Explorer Blue, but you can get the same discount on the other two available colors. It has plenty of amazing features and is a great purchase right now. The Amazon deal isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart, but it'll only be available for a short while. $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Save $151 on the JBL PartyBox 110 this Black Friday! The JBL PartyBox 110 is a large-sized speaker that offers adjustable bass, JBL Original Pro Sound, up to 12 hours of playtime, and it also has a guitar and mic port. It's equipped with light strings for an immersive and customizable light show. This Black Friday, you can get the big-sized unit for under $200 with Walmart's epic $151 discount. $151 off (43%) $199 $349 95 Buy at Walmart Soundcore Motion X600: Save 35% on Black Friday! The Soundcore Motion X600 is a real hit this Black Friday! You can now buy it for 35% off! That's definitely a great discount for a portable speaker that lasts about 12 hours, and offers immersive Spatial Audio with BassUp technology and plenty of EQ customizations. As if that's not enough, this bad boy with a premium design has an IPX7 rating. Get it today and save 25%. $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Sonos Roam 2 is 22% off for Black Friday! The Sonos Roam 2, now with an 22% discount, delivers incredible sound in a super compact design! With 10 hours of battery life, it's waterproof, dustproof, and packed with smart features like Sonos Voice Control and Alexa, making it perfect for any adventure. Get yours this Black Friday and save! $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Now $110 OFF! Score the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in the Grey Mist for $110 off on Amazon. The speaker offers amazing sound, supports Amazon Alexa, and is a real steal right now. The unit offers up to 18 hours of listening time and features a tough aluminum casing for extra durability. $110 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Save $200 on the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker! Best Buy is offering a hefty 57% discount on the Sony XG300 before Black Friday! This speaker delivers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making it perfect for outdoor use. Instead of the traditional circular design, here you can find Sony's unique diaphragm shape that increases sound pressure for booming bass and distinctive, high-quality audio. $200 off (57%) $149 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Pill (2024 release): save 33% right now Now at under $100, the 2024 Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is now an excellent choice. This device features an IP67 rating so you can safely enjoy your favorite music even next to the pool. It also features Apple and Android compatibility – including instant one-touch pairing. On top of it all, you can use Find My or Find My Device in case you misplaced it and don't know where it is. This Black Friday discount is excellent, so don't miss out! $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals on Sonos products are also here now, and you can save 22% on the Sonos Roam 2. The popular Soundcore Motion X600 isn't left out of the savings season! This model is now 35% off, offering amazing spatial audio for under $130.





Black Friday Bluetooth speaker promos over $200





Today is the ideal time to find discounts on more high-class models. This Black Friday, Amazon lets you score a new Bose SoundLink Max for 25% off or claim a $80 discount on the latest JBL Xtreme 4.





Bose SoundLink Max: Now 25% off for Black Friday! The Bose SoundLink Max is a serious speaker for serious parties! It offers powerful sound, long-lasting battery life (up to 20 hours), and portability for any occasion. Its IP67 waterproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for poolside, beach, or rooftop gatherings. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% off for Black Friday Black Friday brings us an epic sale on the JBL Xtreme 4. The unit is currently 21% off on Amazon, offering more value for money. It's durable, offers great audio with lots of bass, and delivers up to 24 hours of music. It even has a swappable battery, though you have to purchase one separately. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Sony XV500 X-series is down by 25% Take the party anywhere with the Sony SRS-XV500 wireless speaker—featuring powerful sound, built-in lighting, a long-lasting battery, and even a karaoke mic input for endless fun. The SRS-XV500 combines woofers and front tweeters to produce deep bass and clear vocals. You can get one for 25% off on Black Friday $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony SRS-XG500: Now HALF OFF for Black Friday! Want to enjoy your favorite tunes via a large-sized and well-built portable Bluetooth speaker? We absolutely recommend getting the amazing Sony SRS-XG500 at Amazon. The speaker offers up to 30 hours of playtime, features a mic/guitar input and customizable lights around its passive radiators, and it's now 50% off for Black Friday! $252 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: 33% off for Black Friday! Don't mind getting a brand-new B&O Beolit 20 speaker in a brown box instead of the original one? In that case, head over to Woot and get it for 33% off its usual price. The speaker has a wireless charging pad and delivers high-end stereo. Get yours and save on Black Friday! $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Woot Sonos Move 2: save 20% Black Friday Amazon deal Enjoy a Sonos Move 2 with a generous discount at Amazon this Black Friday. The device features an automatic Trueplay tuning which helps it to continually optimize the sound for its surroundings. On top of it, it has increased efficiency from the previous generation meaning you can enjoy up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. Protected with IP56 rating. $90 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Boombox 2 now 26% off at Amazon exceptional Black Friday deal Want some big sound? The JBL Boombox 2 is now available for just under $300 thanks to this great Black Friday deal at Amazon. The device offers powerful sound and amazing bass, features an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 24 hours of playtime. It's perfectly suitable for home and outdoor use, and comes in black. Now, thanks to this excellent deal, you can get it for 26% less than usual. Don't miss out! $104 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





There are discounts of up to 50% on some karaoke-style Bluetooth speakers from Sony. The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is another hit this season. The model is 33% off at Woot, knocking it under the $400 mark. That means you're saving as much as $200 on the speaker with a built-in wireless charging pad.





