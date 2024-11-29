Best Black Friday 2024 Bluetooth speaker deals: Epic savings on models from Sony, JBL, Bose, and more!
The official Black Friday has now arrived! With November 29 marking the peak of the holiday shopping season, there's no better time to grab those Bluetooth speakers you've been eyeing, all while saving big.
Right now, you can save up to $250 on top-rated Sony Bluetooth speakers, and fan-favorite brands like Bang & Olufsen and JBL are offering discounts of up to 38%.
Looking for an affordable yet high-quality portable speaker? Many models are now under $100, such as the Marshall Emberton II and the Willen. For JBL lovers, the JBL Flip 6 is marked down by 38% on Amazon, making it the perfect time to grab one.
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday
And don't forget about the latest Bose models - there are great discounts on the SoundLink Max and SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), with savings of 20-25%, bringing the SoundLink Max down to under $300.
For an even bigger steal, head over to Best Buy, where you can grab the Sony SRS-XG300 for just $149.99, saving a massive $200!
Black Friday speaker deals under $100
Some of the best Bluetooth speakers in the budget-friendly department are on sale today for Black Friday. Today, you can buy the JBL Flip 6 for 38% off or get its predecessor for under $70, provided you have Prime membership.
Meanwhile, the Bose SoundLink Micro is available with a 17% discount. A lot of Soundcore Bluetooth speakers are also discounted for today's shopping event. Amazon's smallest Echo Pop is available with a discount amounting to more than half its price!
Black Friday Bluetooth speakers offers $100-$200
If you're looking for something larger than the SoundLink Micro but still affordable, consider JBL's Charge 5. This bad boy with a built-in powerbank is 22% off for Black Friday on Amazon.
Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals on Sonos products are also here now, and you can save 22% on the Sonos Roam 2. The popular Soundcore Motion X600 isn't left out of the savings season! This model is now 35% off, offering amazing spatial audio for under $130.
Black Friday Bluetooth speaker promos over $200
Today is the ideal time to find discounts on more high-class models. This Black Friday, Amazon lets you score a new Bose SoundLink Max for 25% off or claim a $80 discount on the latest JBL Xtreme 4.
There are discounts of up to 50% on some karaoke-style Bluetooth speakers from Sony. The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 is another hit this season. The model is 33% off at Woot, knocking it under the $400 mark. That means you're saving as much as $200 on the speaker with a built-in wireless charging pad.
Things that are NOT allowed: