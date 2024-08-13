Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
If you're still trying to find the perfect compact Bluetooth speaker, we might be able to help you out. If your budget is over $100, we recommend checking out Amazon's deal on the Marshall Emberton II. This fella has all the features you could need, plus it's now 29% more affordable than usual!

Get the Marshall Emberton II at Amazon for 29% off

The ultra-stylish Marshall Emberton II is back at its best price on Amazon. That means you can save $50 (or 29%) on the portable Bluetooth speaker with high water and dust resistance and great sound. Grab yours and save!
$50 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Thanks to Amazon's generosity, you get to save $50 on the speaker in two colors: Cream and Black & Brass. And, in case you're wondering, that's the most substantial discount we've seen for both paintjobs. Pick your favorite model and get it for just under $120 while you can.

This ~$170 Bluetooth speaker may lack the floatable design that some of the best waterproof speakers for summer have, but it still impresses with its iconic design. Not only does it look ultra-stylish — it also boasts an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating, giving you durability and peace of mind during outdoor use.

OK, it looks good and is robust. What about its sound quality? Most users should be pretty satisfied with the Emberton II's audio. It provides rich and loud sound with True Stereophonic, meaning you can experience 360-degree audio.

Can you achieve an even louder soundstage? While you can, this fella only works with other Emberton II speakers. In other words, you can't connect it to other Marshall models, let alone other brands, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

Last but surely not least, the compact speaker offers over 30 hours of playtime per charge. And the best part? You can recharge it completely in just three hours, while the much more popular JBL Flip 6 takes about half an hour more to return back to 100%.

So, should you get the Emberton II? Why not! It looks super-cool, offers great audio, is compact and durable enough to accompany you outdoors, and doesn't disappoint on the battery life front. All of that can now be yours at its best price, too! Get yours and save $50 at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
66 stories
13 Aug, 2024
The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024
Incredible Amazon deal knocks the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker down to its best price
31 Jul, 2024
The tiny yet powerful Bose SoundLink Flex speaker drops to new record low price on Amazon
29 Jul, 2024
Get your groove on with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, now 20% off at Amazon
22 Jul, 2024
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless