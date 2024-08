The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon

Get the Marshall Emberton II at Amazon for 29% off The ultra-stylish Marshall Emberton II is back at its best price on Amazon. That means you can save $50 (or 29%) on the portable Bluetooth speaker with high water and dust resistance and great sound. Grab yours and save! $50 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

If you're still trying to find the perfect compact Bluetooth speaker , we might be able to help you out. If your budget is over $100, we recommend checking out Amazon's deal on the Marshall Emberton II. This fella has all the features you could need, plus it's now 29% more affordable than usual!Thanks to Amazon's generosity, you get to save $50 on the speaker in two colors: Cream and Black & Brass. And, in case you're wondering, that's the most substantial discount we've seen for both paintjobs. Pick your favorite model and get it for just under $120 while you can.This ~$170may lack the floatable design that some of the best waterproof speakers for summer have, but it still impresses with its iconic design. Not only does it look ultra-stylish — it also boasts an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating, giving you durability and peace of mind during outdoor use.OK, it looks good and is robust. What about its sound quality? Most users should be pretty satisfied with the Emberton II's audio. It provides rich and loud sound with True Stereophonic, meaning you can experience 360-degree audio.Can you achieve an even louder soundstage? While you can, this fella only works with other Emberton II speakers. In other words, you can't connect it to other Marshall models, let alone other brands, which may be a dealbreaker for some.Last but surely not least, the compact speaker offers over 30 hours of playtime per charge. And the best part? You can recharge it completely in just three hours, while the much more popular JBL Flip 6 takes about half an hour more to return back to 100%.So, should you get the Emberton II? Why not! It looks super-cool, offers great audio, is compact and durable enough to accompany you outdoors, and doesn't disappoint on the battery life front. All of that can now be yours at its best price, too! Get yours and save $50 at Amazon.