MagSafe on Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s best shot at converting iPhone users (like me)

I’ve discussed this before here on Phone Arena, but MagSafe isn’t just a gimmick - it’s genuinely better than traditional wireless charging.Anyone who’s used a traditional wireless charger knows how finicky they can be. Place your phone slightly off-center, and it won’t charge; bump into your table, and the connection is gone, etc.The magnetic alignment solves all of these issues - the magnets ensure that your phone is always perfectly aligned on the charging pad, which makes charging more efficient and reliable.Apart from the incredible opportunity for attaching accessories to your phone, a MagSafe on thecould make wireless charging more appealing to Android users - many of them tend to prefer the reliability of wired charging, which is understandable given the super-fast charging offered by many-makers.As I mentioned in the beginning, another thing that makes MagSafe special is the ecosystem of accessories available with it.As anuser, I can’t go anywhere without my MagSafe battery pack - especially whenever I travel. In fact, my phone died yesterday as I was taking a walk, and I was ready to reach into my backpack to grab my MagSafe battery pack, when I realizedI had the wrong backpack. So, I guess I’ll have to put a MagSafe battery pack in this one too.The plethora of accessories available for iPhone has always been evidently larger than what’s available for Android/Samsung, and if the South Koreans introduced a similar ecosystem for the, it could open up a whole new world of accessories for Galaxy users… And start catching up to the iPhone.Like a magnetic battery pack designed specifically for the, or even the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold. We’ve seen some great accessories for existing Samsung phones from Samsung, and they could definitely become even more intriguing with the added magnets.And I guess Samsung could also encourage third-party accessory makers to create Galaxy-compatible stuff - like Apple’s “Made for MagSafe” program.For someone like me, who’s already invested in MagSafe accessories, the idea of a similar system on anis incredibly appealing. It would make switching from iPhone to Galaxy much easier, and I won’t feel like I’m missing out on one more major feature the iPhone has.See, the Galaxy has been considered the “ultimate Android flagship” by many - with stunning displays, powerful cameras, and class-leading software support. Yet Samsung is struggling to capture more iPhone users, which might be why we see so many cringey Samsung ads that try to mock the iPhone.However, when it comes to winning over iPhone users, bullying and having 65 cameras isn’t enough - Apple’s ecosystem and user experience are its strongest selling points, and features like MagSafe play a big role in keeping iPhone users (like me) around.If you can’t beat them - join them - Samsung should offer features that make iPhone users think switching would be easier, and built-in magnetic charging on thecould be that feature.And it’s not just about convenience either - it’s about showing iPhone users that Samsung understands what they like about their iPhone and is ready to offer something as good, or even better.To reiterate, I can’t tell you if theseries is indeed getting MagSafe. According to reliable leakster IceUniverse, the phones are getting the “Qi2 wireless charging standard” - but we don’t know if it’s the version with/without magnets. But I sure hope it is!As an iPhone user, I’m pumped by what thecould bring to the table. Samsung already excels in areas like display and software support, so adding MagSade to the mix could be a nice cherry on top. It’s a feature that goes beyond specs and taps into the everyday convenience that makes myindispensable.Apple’s recent Apple Intelligence snubs (with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro ) have been really offputting, and I’m already a big fan of the AI in the Galaxy S24 Ultra I use occasionally. So, with the much improved One UI 7 on board, and the potential arrival of MagSafe, theseries could really be on my radar…