MagSafe on Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s best shot at converting iPhone users (like me)
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
As an Apple user, there’s one underrated reason I stick to using an iPhone as my primary phone, and that’s… MagSafe.
Since its introduction in the iPhone 12 series (I started using it with my iPhone 13 mini), MagSafe has massively improved my experience of carrying an iPhone.
For example, I rely on (multiple) MagSafe battery packs for travel, and I don’t plan on going back to using a wired power bank. Other people use it for a magnetic mount in their car, magnetic wallets, and so much more.
Before you get your hopes up high, unfortunately, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Galaxy S25 series is getting MagSafe. And that’s because there are two versions of the Qi2 wireless charging standard - one that supports MagSafe, and one that doesn’t.
The reason I think Samsung MUST take the opportunity to “steal” this iPhone feature is quite simple - it could be Samsung’s ultimate move to attract iPhone users like me.
Moreover, as of now, no Android phone offers built-in magnetic charging capabilities like the iPhone. Sure, there are third-party magnetic accessories for Android phones (including Samsung’s), but they lack the seamless integration that MagSafe provides. And Samsung (as the leading Android phone-maker), is well positioned to change this.
If the Galaxy S25 comes equipped with MagSafe, it would instantly set itself apart from every other Android phone on the market, but (I think) more importantly, this could turn the heads of iPhone users who (like me) have been itching to give Samsung’s flagships a try. Just not the Ultra model - this one’s too big for me.
I’ve discussed this before here on Phone Arena, but MagSafe isn’t just a gimmick - it’s genuinely better than traditional wireless charging.
The magnetic alignment solves all of these issues - the magnets ensure that your phone is always perfectly aligned on the charging pad, which makes charging more efficient and reliable.
Apart from the incredible opportunity for attaching accessories to your phone, a MagSafe on the Galaxy S25 could make wireless charging more appealing to Android users - many of them tend to prefer the reliability of wired charging, which is understandable given the super-fast charging offered by many Android phone-makers.
As I mentioned in the beginning, another thing that makes MagSafe special is the ecosystem of accessories available with it.
As an iPhone 13 mini user, I can’t go anywhere without my MagSafe battery pack - especially whenever I travel. In fact, my phone died yesterday as I was taking a walk, and I was ready to reach into my backpack to grab my MagSafe battery pack, when I realizedI had the wrong backpack. So, I guess I’ll have to put a MagSafe battery pack in this one too.
The plethora of accessories available for iPhone has always been evidently larger than what’s available for Android/Samsung, and if the South Koreans introduced a similar ecosystem for the Galaxy S25, it could open up a whole new world of accessories for Galaxy users… And start catching up to the iPhone.
And I guess Samsung could also encourage third-party accessory makers to create Galaxy-compatible stuff - like Apple’s “Made for MagSafe” program.
For someone like me, who’s already invested in MagSafe accessories, the idea of a similar system on an Android phone is incredibly appealing. It would make switching from iPhone to Galaxy much easier, and I won’t feel like I’m missing out on one more major feature the iPhone has.
See, the Galaxy has been considered the “ultimate Android flagship” by many - with stunning displays, powerful cameras, and class-leading software support. Yet Samsung is struggling to capture more iPhone users, which might be why we see so many cringey Samsung ads that try to mock the iPhone.
However, when it comes to winning over iPhone users, bullying and having 65 cameras isn’t enough - Apple’s ecosystem and user experience are its strongest selling points, and features like MagSafe play a big role in keeping iPhone users (like me) around.
And it’s not just about convenience either - it’s about showing iPhone users that Samsung understands what they like about their iPhone and is ready to offer something as good, or even better.
To reiterate, I can’t tell you if the Galaxy S25 series is indeed getting MagSafe. According to reliable leakster IceUniverse, the phones are getting the “Qi2 wireless charging standard” - but we don’t know if it’s the version with/without magnets. But I sure hope it is!
Apple’s recent Apple Intelligence snubs (with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro) have been really offputting, and I’m already a big fan of the AI in the Galaxy S24 Ultra I use occasionally. So, with the much improved One UI 7 on board, and the potential arrival of MagSafe, the Galaxy S25 series could really be on my radar…
But what if you didn’t have to stick with Apple to get this simple, yet practical feature? According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which allows for magnetic alignment between chargers and phones.
So… It’s completely up to Samsung to decide whether its users deserve this awesome feature.
There’s a chance MagSafe could be coming to the Galaxy S25 series - Samsung should steal this iPhone feature without hesitating
Not to mention, MagSafe would make Samsung a leader in embracing the magnetic version of the Qi2 standard, which is long overdue. Frankly, I don’t understand why more Android phone-makers aren’t jumping on the MagSafe train wagon - but everyone has their own “Dynamic Island”?!
Why Samsung users should hope MagSafe is coming to the Galaxy S25
Anyone who’s used a traditional wireless charger knows how finicky they can be. Place your phone slightly off-center, and it won’t charge; bump into your table, and the connection is gone, etc.
MagSafe makes iPhone accessories much more exciting than those for Galaxy - it’s time to change that
Magnetic car mount, MagSafe-compatible gimbals, magnetic wallets - you name it. MagSafe has it.
Like a magnetic battery pack designed specifically for the Galaxy S25, or even the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold. We’ve seen some great accessories for existing Samsung phones from Samsung, and they could definitely become even more intriguing with the added magnets.
Samsung is used to “borrowing” iPhone features to attract iPhone users - MagSafe must be next on the list
As we saw with OneUI 7 (and not only), Samsung is used to “borrowing” iPhone features to attract iPhone users. For example, the Galaxy S25 will have Dynamic Island-like functionality thanks to the “Now Bar”. So, it just feels right to do the “wrong” thing again - this time, for potentially the most useful Apple-made feature yet.
Samsung should stop with the funny ads, and focus on adding features that really have the magnetic power to attract iPhone users
If you can’t beat them - join them - Samsung should offer features that make iPhone users think switching would be easier, and built-in magnetic charging on the Galaxy S25 could be that feature.
Can MagSafe be the feature that makes me switch from iPhone to Galaxy?
As an iPhone user, I’m pumped by what the Galaxy S25 could bring to the table. Samsung already excels in areas like display and software support, so adding MagSade to the mix could be a nice cherry on top. It’s a feature that goes beyond specs and taps into the everyday convenience that makes my iPhone 13 mini indispensable.
