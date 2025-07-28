Now's your chance to save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 at the official store
The OnePlus Store offers a $100 discount on its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet and gives you a free gift worth $39.99.
It's been a while since we last came across a tempting OnePlus Pad 2 promo. But right now, the official store gives you a solid $100 discount with a coupon code. To sweeten the pot, it throws in a free OnePlus folio case 2, usually worth $39.99.
In other words, you can buy the $549.99 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet for $449.99. All you have to do is apply coupon code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, and the $100 discount will be applied automatically. So, if you're looking for a solid Android slate at a relatively affordable price, this one's definitely worth a look.
While the newer model brings several key upgrades, the OnePlus Pad 2 is still a solid pick for Android fans. First off, it's quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. On top of that, it offers a fantastic visual experience with its 12.1-inch 7:5 display, which sports a sharp 303 ppi pixel density and a smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz.
Bottom line: as you can see, the OnePlus Pad 2 still delivers excellent value. If you've missed previous discounts or don't want to spend more to get the newer model, now's the time to save! Head to the OnePlus Store and grab this deal before the promo code expires.
Don't mind spending a bit more for the latest OnePlus tablet? This one is still at its standard $699.99 price, but it comes with a free gift worth up to $199.99. You can choose between the OnePlus Pad 3-compatible smart keyboard ($199.99), pen ($99.99), or folio case ($44.99) at no extra cost.
Couple that with six speakers and a 9,510mAh battery, and you've got a seriously good Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ alternative. Sure, as we've shown in our OnePlus Pad 2 review's battery life measurements, this bad boy might not be the best choice for all-day binge-watching, but it holds up well for casual use, browsing, or gaming.
