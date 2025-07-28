Now's your chance to save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 at the official store

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
OnePlus Pad 2 on a white table set against a dark red background.
It's been a while since we last came across a tempting OnePlus Pad 2 promo. But right now, the official store gives you a solid $100 discount with a coupon code. To sweeten the pot, it throws in a free OnePlus folio case 2, usually worth $39.99.

Save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 with coupon code

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
The OnePlus Store is letting you save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 with coupon code "HOTSUMMER". You must apply the promo code at discount, and the price cut will be applied automatically. The OnePlus Store also gives you a folio case worth $39.99 to sweeten the pot.
Buy at OnePlus

Get the OnePlus Pad 3 + gift worth up to $199.99

$699 99
Don't mind spending a bit more to get the latest OnePlus Pad 3? With its incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, this is a solid iPad Pro rival. The tablet sells at its standard price, but you can get it with a free gift worth up to $199.99.
Buy at OnePlus

In other words, you can buy the $549.99 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet for $449.99. All you have to do is apply coupon code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, and the $100 discount will be applied automatically. So, if you're looking for a solid Android slate at a relatively affordable price, this one's definitely worth a look.

Don't mind spending a bit more for the latest OnePlus tablet? This one is still at its standard $699.99 price, but it comes with a free gift worth up to $199.99. You can choose between the OnePlus Pad 3-compatible smart keyboard ($199.99), pen ($99.99), or folio case ($44.99) at no extra cost.

While the newer model brings several key upgrades, the OnePlus Pad 2 is still a solid pick for Android fans. First off, it's quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. On top of that, it offers a fantastic visual experience with its 12.1-inch 7:5 display, which sports a sharp 303 ppi pixel density and a smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Couple that with six speakers and a 9,510mAh battery, and you've got a seriously good Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ alternative. Sure, as we've shown in our OnePlus Pad 2 review's battery life measurements, this bad boy might not be the best choice for all-day binge-watching, but it holds up well for casual use, browsing, or gaming.

Bottom line: as you can see, the OnePlus Pad 2 still delivers excellent value. If you've missed previous discounts or don't want to spend more to get the newer model, now's the time to save! Head to the OnePlus Store and grab this deal before the promo code expires.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
