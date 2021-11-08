The quirky LG Wing 5G is on sale at an impressively low price for a very limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you're not ready to give up the company's last ever smartphones in favor of something like the Pixel 6, 6 Pro , or 5a 5G , you might be happy to see the one-of-a-kind Wing go for a one-of-a-kind price today only.





For those of you who didn't pay much attention to LG's desperate final attempts at regaining its relevance in the mobile industry, this bad boy approached the whole dual-screen concept in a completely unique way.





The main 6.8-inch display is capable of rotating at 90 degrees rather than folding or flipping to reveal a secondary 3.9-inch panel beneath that can (theoretically) perform a slew of additional tasks.





Of course, because the 5G-enabled LG Wing was discontinued less than a year after making its commercial debut, there aren't a lot of useful apps that can actually take advantage of all that combined screen real estate.





Still, this is an upper Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger with a very versatile and competent 64 + 13 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, a cool motorized pop-up 32MP selfie shooter, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a decidedly premium build fetching just $329.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot warranty included.





Even if you ignore the "T factor", that'a solid pre-Black Friday deal, especially when you consider the 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and unlocked connectivity for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile.





The LMF100TM model number suggests this is a "T-Mobile unlocked" variant you're dealing with here, which should be able to tap into the "Un-carrier's" low and mid-band 5G signal across the nation while most likely settling for good old fashioned 4G LTE speeds on AT&T.





That's just another reason to consider buying the LG Wing 5G before it goes away for good, and if you're worried about software support, well, you shouldn't be... at least if you trust the company to deliver on its pledge from a few months back





