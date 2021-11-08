The quirky LG Wing 5G is on sale at an impressively low price for a very limited time

The quirky LG Wing 5G is on sale at an impressively low price for a very limited time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're not ready to give up the company's last ever smartphones in favor of something like the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 5a 5G, you might be happy to see the one-of-a-kind Wing go for a one-of-a-kind price today only.
The main 6.8-inch display is capable of rotating at 90 degrees rather than folding or flipping to reveal a secondary 3.9-inch panel beneath that can (theoretically) perform a slew of additional tasks.
Still, this is an upper Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger with a very versatile and competent 64 + 13 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, a cool motorized pop-up 32MP selfie shooter, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a decidedly premium build fetching just $329.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot warranty included.
Even if you ignore the "T factor", that'a solid pre-Black Friday deal, especially when you consider the 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and unlocked connectivity for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile.
The LMF100TM model number suggests this is a "T-Mobile unlocked" variant you're dealing with here, which should be able to tap into the "Un-carrier's" low and mid-band 5G signal across the nation while most likely settling for good old fashioned 4G LTE speeds on AT&T.