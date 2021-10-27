LG chooses to fight fire with... 5G Google Pixel 5a discounts for 'loyal customers'1
Most of this attention, of course, was never invited by the Korea-based tech giant itself, deriving instead from an... interesting possible Galaxy S22 Ultra design choice and a somewhat unusual Google Pixel 6 promotional video targeting the handset's (defunct) competition.
Instead of recommending the hot new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, LG is apparently handing out some of its most "loyal mobile customers" an exclusive $65 discount for the slightly older and lower-cost Pixel 5a with 5G.
Normally priced at $449 and up, the Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger can be yours for as little as 384 bucks if you're lucky to get an email from LG and decide to take advantage of the unique promotion by November 15. As you might expect, the coupon code will only be valid in the US Google Store, making the Pixel 5a probably the best budget 5G phone you can buy ahead of the holidays.
As for LG's curious generosity and timing of this deal, there's obviously a possibility that these emails started going out to "loyal customers" before Google put together those 113 repetitive, silly, and hilarious reasons to "switch to Pixel." If that's indeed the case, we'd sure love to find out how the two companies view each other now.