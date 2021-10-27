Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
LG Android Google 5G

LG chooses to fight fire with... 5G Google Pixel 5a discounts for 'loyal customers'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
LG chooses to fight fire with... 5G Google Pixel 5a discounts for 'loyal customers'
For a company that has officially stopped making phones more than six months ago, LG is sure getting a lot of attention from both mobile enthusiasts and mobile tech media of late.

Most of this attention, of course, was never invited by the Korea-based tech giant itself, deriving instead from an... interesting possible Galaxy S22 Ultra design choice and a somewhat unusual Google Pixel 6 promotional video targeting the handset's (defunct) competition.

What's even more unusual is the way that LG has seemingly chosen to react to the search giant's unexpected attacks, essentially admitting that a Google-made device is indeed the "best phone to switch to when the maker of your old phone stops making phones."


Instead of recommending the hot new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, LG is apparently handing out some of its most "loyal mobile customers" an exclusive $65 discount for the slightly older and lower-cost Pixel 5a with 5G

Normally priced at $449 and up, the Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger can be yours for as little as 384 bucks if you're lucky to get an email from LG and decide to take advantage of the unique promotion by November 15. As you might expect, the coupon code will only be valid in the US Google Store, making the Pixel 5a probably the best budget 5G phone you can buy ahead of the holidays.


As for LG's curious generosity and timing of this deal, there's obviously a possibility that these emails started going out to "loyal customers" before Google put together those 113 repetitive, silly, and hilarious reasons to "switch to Pixel." If that's indeed the case, we'd sure love to find out how the two companies view each other now.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 5a specs
Google Pixel 5a specs
Review
8.9
$540 Amazon $569 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4680 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Oppo tries to steal Samsung's thunder by demoing ray tracing on a handset
by Anam Hamid,  0
Oppo tries to steal Samsung's thunder by demoing ray tracing on a handset
Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple execs say the Watch Series 7's biggest advantage is its larger screen
Journalist's iPhone hacked by Saudi Arabia with Pegasus spyware
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Journalist's iPhone hacked by Saudi Arabia with Pegasus spyware
New report highlights T-Mobile's incredible recent progress in the mid-band 5G field
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New report highlights T-Mobile's incredible recent progress in the mid-band 5G field
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung showcases the benefits of One UI 4 in two new videos
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
by Iskren Gaidarov,  32
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, pre-orders, and deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless