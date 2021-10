LG chooses to fight fire with... 5G Google Pixel 5a discounts for 'loyal customers'

What's even more unusual is the way that LG has seemingly chosen to react to the search giant's unexpected attacks, essentially admitting that a Google-made device is indeed the "best phone to switch to when the maker of your old phone stops making phones."













Normally priced at $449 and up, the Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger can be yours for as little as 384 bucks if you're lucky to get an email from LG and decide to take advantage of the unique promotion by November 15. As you might expect, the coupon code will only be valid in the US Google Store, making the Pixel 5a probably the best budget 5G phone you can buy ahead of the holidays.









As for LG's curious generosity and timing of this deal, there's obviously a possibility that these emails started going out to "loyal customers" before Google put together those 113 repetitive, silly, and hilarious reasons to "switch to Pixel ." If that's indeed the case, we'd sure love to find out how the two companies view each other now.

For a company that has officially stopped making phones more than six months ago , LG is sure getting a lot of attention from both mobile enthusiasts and mobile tech media of late.