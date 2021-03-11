Android 11 update timeline announced for LG Velvet 5G, Wing, G8X, and more

Not all phone companies issue software updates in a timely manner. LG is one of the companies which are dragging along at the end of the pack. LG Germany
released a detailed Android 11 update schedule for the company’s phones (via GSMArena
), and we can state that life won’t be that good for LG customers. Or at least they will have to wait between 1 to 9 months to get Android 11 -- for those lucky enough to have phones which are covered in LG’s schedule. In comparison, Samsung did release the Android 11 for Galaxy S20
in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively, depending on the carrier.
Leading the bunch, the LG Velvet
5G is getting the Android 11 update in April. Then follows the LG G8X
which is expected to receive its Android 11 update two months later. In the third quarter of the year - between July and September - the G8S
and the Velvet 4G will respectively follow suit. The last devices to get the update are the K42
, the K52
, and the Wing
, which will be addressed near the end of the year - between October and December.
The schedule for the updates ends on a minor note, having in mind that Android 12 is expected to be fully launched around the end of the year as well. The other downfall is that all LG devices which are not included in the update schedule will be snubbed by the update and they are not to be updated at all.