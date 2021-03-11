Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
LG Android

Android 11 update timeline announced for LG Velvet 5G, Wing, G8X, and more

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 11, 2021, 9:29 AM
Android 11 update timeline announced for LG Velvet 5G, Wing, G8X, and more
Not all phone companies issue software updates in a timely manner. LG is one of the companies which are dragging along at the end of the pack. LG Germany released a detailed Android 11 update schedule for the company’s phones (via GSMArena), and we can state that life won’t be that good for LG customers. Or at least they will have to wait between 1 to 9 months to get Android 11 -- for those lucky enough to have phones which are covered in LG’s schedule. In comparison, Samsung did release the Android 11 for Galaxy S20 in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively, depending on the carrier.

Leading the bunch, the LG Velvet 5G is getting the Android 11 update in April. Then follows the LG G8X which is expected to receive its Android 11 update two months later. In the third quarter of the year - between July and September - the G8S and the Velvet 4G will respectively follow suit. The last devices to get the update are the K42, the K52, and the Wing, which will be addressed near the end of the year - between October and December.

The schedule for the updates ends on a minor note, having in mind that Android 12 is expected to be fully launched around the end of the year as well. The other downfall is that all LG devices which are not included in the update schedule will be snubbed by the update and they are not to be updated at all.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless