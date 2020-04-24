The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date





Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the LG Velvet 5G is set to see daylight at a "digital unveiling" event on May 7. The announcement will obviously take place without a physical audience, but the company's hardcore fans can expect to get all the details live on YouTube and Facebook starting at 10 am (Seoul time), which converts to 9 pm in New York and 6 pm in California (on May 6, that is).









Of course, we're curious to see what information LG plans to keep a secret until May 7 (or May 6), which is still almost two weeks away. Seeing how the company has so far built buzz around this very interesting launch, it's probably safe to expect more features revealed ahead of time.





Right now, we know for sure the LG Velvet will pack an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, which all but guarantees the presence of 5G connectivity at a significantly lower price point than the Snapdragon 865-powered V60 ThinQ flagship. Unfortunately, the actual price tag remains under wraps for the time being, although some very encouraging recent rumors circle the $600 mark... in Asia.





By the way, initial speculation was somewhat unclear regarding global availability, as LG reportedly planned to get its domestic mojo back first and foremost. But the Velvet appears to have generated quite a bit of Western excitement in the last couple of weeks, which certainly makes us hopeful of US and European rollouts shortly after the early May unveiling in Korea.





We can probably all agree US audiences need reasonably priced 5G phones with respectable specs and distinctive designs, and all signs point to the LG Velvet ticking all of those boxes, with a "raindrop" camera setup including three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically, smoothly curved edges, a discreet notch, razor-thin bezels all around a large (and tall) screen, a classic headphone jack, and presumably, a generous battery tipping the scales at around 4,000mAh capacity.