by Eugene Jeong
Apr 20, 2020, 11:11 AM
Dual screen for the LG Velvet 5G is possibly in the works
Just yesterday, LG released the first official promo video for the upcoming LG Velvet, the first phone to feature the company’s revamped design language and branding nomenclature. Despite the fresh start it represents, new leaks suggest that the phone may come with a familiar LG idiosyncrasy.

According to the official website of the Korean NRRA, which regulates wireless electronic devices, LG received certification for a device going by the model name LM-G905N, which is described as a screen cover for mobile phones. 



The model number is quite similar to the Velvet’s own rumoured model number LM-G900N, so it’s reasonable to assume that this new device may be a case accessory for the newest LG Dual Screen. Starting with last year’s G8x and V50 ThinQ, the Dual Screen case has quickly become a mainstay for the company’s mobiles.

Of course, the certification itself doesn’t provide any specs or even a confirmation about its exact identity, but it seems likely based on the circumstantial evidence available. And given the company’s latest shift in design philosophy, it may feature a sleeker design as well—a welcome change from the bulky case designs of the past, hopefully.

The LG Velvet itself has captured the attention of many with its promo video released yesterday. The phone features a curved design with the new Raindrop camera design and a Velvet Touch glass back. On the inside, the phone is confirmed to house a Snapdragon 765 SoC with built-in 5G for respectably fast performance.

On the front, the phone features super-thin bezels and a small notch framing its 21:9 display, as well as the classic 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is also set to dazzle with four glossy finishes, including eye-catching emerald and pink-orange colors and an iridescent white option, too.

The exact release date for the phone and its alleged second screen are unknown, as is pricing, but the LG Velvet is expected to undercut most flagships with pricing closer to the midrange segment.

