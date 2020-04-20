Dual screen for the LG Velvet 5G is possibly in the works
The model number is quite similar to the Velvet’s own rumoured model number LM-G900N, so it’s reasonable to assume that this new device may be a case accessory for the newest LG Dual Screen. Starting with last year’s G8x and V50 ThinQ, the Dual Screen case has quickly become a mainstay for the company’s mobiles.
The LG Velvet itself has captured the attention of many with its promo video released yesterday. The phone features a curved design with the new Raindrop camera design and a Velvet Touch glass back. On the inside, the phone is confirmed to house a Snapdragon 765 SoC with built-in 5G for respectably fast performance.
On the front, the phone features super-thin bezels and a small notch framing its 21:9 display, as well as the classic 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is also set to dazzle with four glossy finishes, including eye-catching emerald and pink-orange colors and an iridescent white option, too.
The exact release date for the phone and its alleged second screen are unknown, as is pricing, but the LG Velvet is expected to undercut most flagships with pricing closer to the midrange segment.