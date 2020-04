The mid-range LG Velvet 5G will borrow an interesting feature from the V60 flagship

Of course, that doesn't mean everything you need to know about this Snapdragon 765-powered upper mid-range device with 5G connectivity is already officially confirmed. But you can probably bet the farm on things like a fairly reasonable price point, Dual Screen support , and somewhat surprisingly, pen input.













Similarly, the LG Velvet 5G is expected to support third-party pens on its tall 21:9 primary screen and the extra display you'll be able to easily attach to the impending device using a special case.





To be perfectly clear, the Velvet will not come with its own stylus as standard, and the features of supported third-party writing accessories will certainly not rival the capabilities of Samsung's iconic S Pens bundled by default with its Galaxy Note-series phones.









Meanwhile, the Dual Screen case is unsurprisingly expected to look very similar to the one you can pair with the V60 ThinQ, as purportedly revealed by a little-known Twitter tipster . This same unverified source claims the LG Velvet 5G could fetch as little as the equivalent of around $550 in markets like Vietnam, which sounds pretty great for a handset rumored to pack at least 6 gigs of memory, as well as a 4,000mAh or so battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system including a 48MP primary sensor.

LG is essentially pulling a OnePlus by adopting a decidedly unconventional marketing strategy in anticipation of its next big smartphone release. After teasing the eye-catching design of its mysterious upcoming handset and confirming a bold new name aimed at breaking the alphanumeric monotony of the G and V high-end lineups, the company straight up showcased the Velvet in a 30-second promotional video a few days ago