The mid-range LG Velvet 5G will borrow an interesting feature from the V60 flagship





Of course, that doesn't mean everything you need to know about this Snapdragon 765-powered upper mid-range device with 5G connectivity is already officially confirmed. But you can probably bet the farm on things like a fairly reasonable price point, Dual Screen support , and somewhat surprisingly, pen input.













Similarly, the LG Velvet 5G is expected to support third-party pens on its tall 21:9 primary screen and the extra display you'll be able to easily attach to the impending device using a special case.





To be perfectly clear, the Velvet will not come with its own stylus as standard, and the features of supported third-party writing accessories will certainly not rival the capabilities of Samsung's iconic S Pens bundled by default with its Galaxy Note-series phones.







