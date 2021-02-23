LG still hasn't found a buyer for its smartphone business
LG has ended talks with VinGroup over the price
South Korean news outlet Korea Timesreports that LG and Vietnam-based VinGroup have ended their discussions about a partial sale of the LG Mobile Communications division after around a month of talks.
VinGroup, which sells smartphones under the VinSmart name, was interested in acquiring LG Mobile’s factories and facilities in both Vietnam and Brazil, per the report, as part of an effort to expand its business overseas.
The report failed to mention which companies are in the running now that VinGroup has been removed from the equation, but last month the likes of Google and Facebook were listed.
A final decision regarding the future of LG’s smartphone business is expected in the coming months. Regardless of what happens, LG has promised to avoid layoffs by moving employees to other departments within the company.