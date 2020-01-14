Costco has the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ on sale at a substantial discount

















If you're a Costco member, however, you can save no less than 400 bucks until January 31 with no strings attached whatsoever. And the warehouse club chain normally sells the LG V40 ThinQ for "just" $800, which means you're looking at coughing up a rather reasonable $400 right now.





Of course, we wouldn't exactly call this an absolute steal given that various types of pre-owned, refurbished, and open box units are currently available for anywhere between $200 and $250 a pop from a number of top-rated, rock-solid eBay sellers. It's also pretty hard to recommend you choose this thing over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 , which can be routinely purchased at massive discounts of its own these days.





Nonetheless, it's also difficult to argue with the value for money provided by a $400 brand-new LG V40 ThinQ with full support for all major US carriers from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint. After all, the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC is still an absolute beast, the 6 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space are a pretty decent combination for the marked-down price, and undoubtedly, the same goes for that large P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as the 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system.



