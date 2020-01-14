T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

Costco has the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ on sale at a substantial discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 14, 2020, 8:14 AM
Until LG finds the "wow factor" needed to turn a profit after so many underwhelming high-end smartphone releases that have generated quarterly loss after loss in the last few years, hardcore fans of the company are left to choose from an overcrowded and confusing lineup of easily forgettable G and V-series flagships.

On the bright side, LG seems to have (mostly) learned from its past mistakes as far as premium handset prices go, typically asking a fairly reasonable $700 or so of unlocked G8X ThinQ buyers. In contrast, the V40 ThinQ, for instance, launched at a recommended price of $950 in an unlocked variant back in the fall of 2018, although in all fairness, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse also scored a swift $200 discount.

While that introductory deal was unsurprisingly followed by numerous promotions at various authorized US retailers and major carriers, the 6.4-inch device is absurdly available at a whopping $900 and up once again through Best Buy at the time of this writing.

If you're a Costco member, however, you can save no less than 400 bucks until January 31 with no strings attached whatsoever. And the warehouse club chain normally sells the LG V40 ThinQ for "just" $800, which means you're looking at coughing up a rather reasonable $400 right now.

Of course, we wouldn't exactly call this an absolute steal given that various types of pre-owned, refurbished, and open box units are currently available for anywhere between $200 and $250 a pop from a number of top-rated, rock-solid eBay sellers. It's also pretty hard to recommend you choose this thing over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, which can be routinely purchased at massive discounts of its own these days.

Nonetheless, it's also difficult to argue with the value for money provided by a $400 brand-new LG V40 ThinQ with full support for all major US carriers from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint. After all, the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC is still an absolute beast, the 6 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space are a pretty decent combination for the marked-down price, and undoubtedly, the same goes for that large P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as the 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system.

