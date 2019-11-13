T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android

LG G8X ThinQ goes on sale in the US in an unlocked variant at a very reasonable price

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 13, 2019, 3:06 AM
LG officially announced one of the most unconventional new high-end phones of this fall at the IFA trade show in Berlin a couple of months ago, bringing the G8X ThinQ to not one but two major US carriers recently at an almost surprisingly competitive price point.

Of course, AT&T and Sprint's excellent launch deals may not be enough to convince hardcore T-Mobile or Verizon fans to switch their network operators, in which case you'll probably be glad to hear the LG G8X ThinQ has also been released stateside in an unlocked variant with pretty much no fanfare whatsoever.

For the time being, only B&H Photo Video is selling this GSM and CDMA-compatible black model with support for all major (and minor) US wireless service providers, but something tells us the likes of Best Buy and Amazon could follow suit before long. While the unlocked 128GB G8X ThinQ is technically listed at a "regular" price of $949.99, you can already save 250 bucks as part of a "holiday" promotion over at B&H.

Then again, both AT&T and Sprint charged the same $700 price as this trustworthy third-party retailer right off the bat, so there's a decent chance the latest LG flagship will never fetch as much as $950. After all, that would be an arguably excessive ask for a handset equipped with 6 gigs of memory, a dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing camera setup, a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a discreet waterdrop-style notch, a Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a surprisingly powerful 4,000mAh battery.

While far from a pushover, that spec sheet makes the LG G8X ThinQ seem like a fairly lightweight rival to the $950 Galaxy Note 10, so it's definitely good that you can get it for just 700 bucks, at least temporarily. Especially considering B&H sells this bad boy with a limited 2-year warranty and detachable Dual Screen case included at no extra cost, letting you essentially turn the phone into a versatile foldable on the fly.

4 Comments

Duncdawg26
Reply

4. Duncdawg26

Posts: 179; Member since: Jan 20, 2017

Kind of excited about this one actually, especially after the usually high battery life. After a year, this will be the States best $200 phone by a mile... probably several miles:)

posted on yesterday, 7:09 PM

ike301
Reply

6. ike301

Posts: 7; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

This phone with a second screen will never drop to $200. $500? More than likely in a year.

posted on 3 hours ago

OneLove123
Reply

5. OneLove123

Posts: 1248; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

I got 3 of these for free from at&t.

posted on yesterday, 7:48 PM

ike301
Reply

7. ike301

Posts: 7; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Just curious. How did you get 3 for free?

posted on 3 hours ago

