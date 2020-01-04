T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is nearly 40% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 04, 2020, 11:40 PM
The Galaxy Note 9 is a great flagship and now that Samsung has started to roll out the highly-anticipated Android 10 update, it's even greater. However, Note 9 doesn't come cheap at all, especially if you're not living in the US where carriers often offer good deals on the top-tier phone.

Luckily, we have just the deal for you if you're in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Amazon offers a 37% discount on the unlocked Note 9, so you'll be saving no less than $465 when you buy this one. The only thing you should pay attention to is choosing the right color.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available on Amazon in three different colors – Midnight Black, Lavander Purple, and Ocean Blue, but in order to get the biggest discount, you'll have to choose the latter. The Midnight Black model is getting a $365 discount, while the Lavander Purple is $210 off, which makes the Ocean Blue the cheapest of the three.

Keep in mind that these discounts are for the 512GB version, but the 128GB variant is on sale as well, though you'll save a lot less if you choose that one. It's also worth mentioning the phone comes with US warranty and that it will work with all major carriers in the country.
$575.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon
$524.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on eBay

