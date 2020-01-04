Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is nearly 40% off on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available on Amazon in three different colors – Midnight Black, Lavander Purple, and Ocean Blue, but in order to get the biggest discount, you'll have to choose the latter. The Midnight Black model is getting a $365 discount, while the Lavander Purple is $210 off, which makes the Ocean Blue the cheapest of the three.
Keep in mind that these discounts are for the 512GB version, but the 128GB variant is on sale as well, though you'll save a lot less if you choose that one. It's also worth mentioning the phone comes with US warranty and that it will work with all major carriers in the country.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):