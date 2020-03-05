The LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at $259 with a 1-year warranty included





The V40 ThinQ , for instance, was arguably never worth its $950 list price, but despite turning two relatively soon, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse can be considered more attractive right now than back when it saw daylight for the first time.





The blazing fast aforementioned SoC is just one of the key reasons we highly recommend you consider a purchase of a brand-new unit at $379.99 from B&H Photo Video or Best Buy . Even better, the unlocked handset is on sale for a measly $259 in "open box" condition on eBay with a full 1-year warranty included. QuickShipElectronics is one of the auction website's most reliable vendors, mind you, rocking a nearly flawless 99.8 percent positive feedback score based on more than 23,000 customer reviews from the last 12 months alone.













In case you're wondering, these open box units are somewhere between brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices and your typical refurb as far as the cosmetic condition is concerned, looking pretty much as good as new, with no visible signs of wear and all original accessories included. The original packaging may be missing or it might not be sealed, but other than that, you're dealing with a mint condition LG V40 ThinQ sporting a beautiful albeit notched 6.4-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.





The rest of the specs and features are also quite impressive for the sub-$300 segment, from a generous 6 gigs of RAM to 64 gigs of internal storage space, a grand total of five cameras (three on the back and two on the front), a 3,300mAh battery with fast wired and fast wireless charging support, and a premium design made from a top-shelf combination of glass and aluminum.





By the way, QuickShip Electronics has brand-new LG V40 ThinQ units on sale too, but because you're unlikely to be able to extend the vendor's 1-year warranty using LG's Second Year Promise program, paying $349 for one of those doesn't exactly feel wise.



