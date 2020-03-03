The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is cheaper than ever at B&H and Best Buy





While you could definitely wait a few months for the starting price of the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse to drop to a more reasonable level or try to trade in your existing device to score an early discount, it might not be such a bad idea to settle for an older high-end model if you're looking to limit your spending.





The LG V40 ThinQ , for instance, is available at a lower than ever price of $379.99 right now in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached. That equates to an absolutely mind-boggling $570 reduction from what B&H Photo Video originally charged back in late 2018. Of course, the Snapdragon 845-powered 6.4-incher has repeatedly gone down to $500, $450, and even $400 in recent months , but once again, the best thing about this killer new B&H deal is the lack of strings of any sort.













The unlocked 64GB model on sale at 380 bucks can be freely activated on your US network of choice, whether we're talking GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile or CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint, and in addition to a standard 1-year warranty, you're also looking at complimentary second year coverage with product registration on LG's website





Believe it or not, there's actually a way to save even more money at Best Buy, but you'll need to be an entirely new Sprint subscriber or an existing customer of the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider willing to open a new line to bring that aforementioned reduced price further down to $329.99.





Otherwise, Best Buy is charging $429.99 for an unlocked LG V40 ThinQ without upfront carrier activation, which you can only bring down to $379.99 if you're a Verizon or AT&T subscriber, as well as an upgrading Sprint customer.













While far from impressive by 2020 high-end standards, the V40 ThinQ arguably delivers a lot of value for the sub-$400 segment, pairing the fast aforementioned Snapdragon 845 processor with a solid 6 gigs of memory. The triple rear-facing camera setup is also pretty great, not to mention that beautiful P-OLED display with a top-notch resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and alas, an unnecessarily wide notch.