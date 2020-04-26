The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount









Namely, you can pay as little as $199.99 right now for this Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.4-inch OLED display in tow sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, but only if you're an entirely new Sprint subscriber or an existing one willing to open a new line of service at the nation's soon-to-be-retired fourth-largest mobile network operator.

















Of course, Best Buy is also offering massive discounts for Verizon and AT&T customers looking to activate the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ right off the bat. Specifically, 700 bucks off the handset's original $950 MSRP, which goes for upgrading Sprint subscribers as well.





Available in a single "Aurora Black" paint job, the late 2018-released high-ender packs a respectable 6 gigs of memory in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as a 3,300mAh battery that... could definitely be better. But for 200 or 250 bucks, it's certainly big enough, especially when you also consider the fast charging and wireless charging capabilities of the V40. And the headphone jack. And the IP68 water resistance rating. And the versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system. And the dual selfie shooters. And all the premium audio features. And the always reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.





Bottom line, you get a lot of cool stuff at a great price arguably offsetting the advanced age and early flaws of the once-overpriced LG V40 ThinQ.