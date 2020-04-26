The powerful LG V40 ThinQ is on sale at up to a $750 discount

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 26, 2020, 10:02 AM
The V40 ThinQ is one of many high-end smartphones released by LG in the last few years at an excessive price point without a particularly compelling value proposition, but much like the older G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ and the newer G8 ThinQ and G8X ThinQ, all this bad boy needed to boost its mass appeal was a substantial discount... or ten.

The latest killer deal comes from Best Buy, beating the previous sale held by the same retailer, as well as an even more recent B&H promotion. Technically, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video are currently charging the same heavily marked-down price of $349 for an unlocked variant of the LG V40 ThinQ with absolutely no strings attached, the difference being the former retailer can go even lower than that if you don't have a problem meeting a couple of special requirements.

Namely, you can pay as little as $199.99 right now for this Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.4-inch OLED display in tow sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, but only if you're an entirely new Sprint subscriber or an existing one willing to open a new line of service at the nation's soon-to-be-retired fourth-largest mobile network operator.

Keep in mind that your account won't be cancelled once Sprint kicks the bucket, but instead transferred to "New T-Mobile", which is widely expected to make big gains as a result of the merger and possibly become America's number one wireless service provider in the not-too-distant future. The crazy low $199.99 price doesn't come with a monthly installment plan obligation either, which makes it even harder to argue with this amazing deal.

Of course, Best Buy is also offering massive discounts for Verizon and AT&T customers looking to activate the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ right off the bat. Specifically, 700 bucks off the handset's original $950 MSRP, which goes for upgrading Sprint subscribers as well.

Available in a single "Aurora Black" paint job, the late 2018-released high-ender packs a respectable 6 gigs of memory in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as a 3,300mAh battery that... could definitely be better. But for 200 or 250 bucks, it's certainly big enough, especially when you also consider the fast charging and wireless charging capabilities of the V40. And the headphone jack. And the IP68 water resistance rating. And the versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system. And the dual selfie shooters. And all the premium audio features. And the always reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Bottom line, you get a lot of cool stuff at a great price arguably offsetting the advanced age and early flaws of the once-overpriced LG V40 ThinQ.

