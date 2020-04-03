T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 03, 2020, 2:43 AM
It's safe to say the LG V40 ThinQ was not the most warmly received and well-reviewed high-end smartphone of 2018, but time has actually healed the primary wound and greatest weakness of the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 845 powerhouse.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $950 in a US unlocked variant, this bad boy has been heavily discounted multiple times of late, most recently dropping to an insanely low $259 on eBay in "open box" condition while fetching as little as $380 brand-new and with absolutely no strings attached at B&H Photo Video and Best Buy.

Believe it or not, B&H is now offering its customers the opportunity to shave an even heftier 620 bucks off the aforementioned $950 list price, and once again, there are no restrictions, carrier obligations, or special requirements to consider. All you need to do is place your order by 10:59 pm CT tomorrow, April 4, and you'll only be charged $329.99 for an unlocked Aurora Black LG V40 ThinQ with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a generous 6GB RAM count.

The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items on sale for a limited time here come with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty, but despite the somewhat advanced age of the 6.4-inch handset, you can still get a second year of coverage if you remember to register on LG's dedicated website shortly after receiving your new phone.

This is pretty affordable at Best Buy at the time of this writing as well, fetching $349.99 both with and without upfront carrier activation. In fact, you can actually take that down to a new all-time low price of $299.99 if you're willing to open a new line of service or new account altogether with Sprint.

In addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC and a large 6.4-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, the LG V40 ThinQ has a number of other cool things going for it, including a triple rear-facing camera system, two front-facing shooters, a 3,300mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology, wireless charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a premium metal-and-glass build made to withstand water immersion, as well as the occasional abuse.

That spec sheet may have felt underwhelming by $950 standards (even in 2018), but at less than 350 bucks, it's positively dreamy (even in 2020).

