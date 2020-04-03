The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
The brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items on sale for a limited time here come with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty, but despite the somewhat advanced age of the 6.4-inch handset, you can still get a second year of coverage if you remember to register on LG's dedicated website shortly after receiving your new phone.
This is pretty affordable at Best Buy at the time of this writing as well, fetching $349.99 both with and without upfront carrier activation. In fact, you can actually take that down to a new all-time low price of $299.99 if you're willing to open a new line of service or new account altogether with Sprint.
In addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC and a large 6.4-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, the LG V40 ThinQ has a number of other cool things going for it, including a triple rear-facing camera system, two front-facing shooters, a 3,300mAh battery equipped with 18W fast charging technology, wireless charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a premium metal-and-glass build made to withstand water immersion, as well as the occasional abuse.
That spec sheet may have felt underwhelming by $950 standards (even in 2018), but at less than 350 bucks, it's positively dreamy (even in 2020).