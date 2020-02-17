With Android 11 nearby, LG G7 ThinQ receives Android 9 update on its last big US carrier
Oh, wait, it appears the Android 10 rollout for the G7 ThinQ has in fact kicked off, and although we're talking about a Korea-only beta release for now, this certainly makes Sprint's turnaround seem even worse. In theory, you should expect the soon-to-be-T-Mobile-owned carrier to deliver an Android 10 update at some point too, but it's probably wise to not get your hopes up.
After all, the LG G7 ThinQ is not a bad phone by any standard, but it's also not good or durable enough to be worth owning however long it might take waiting for another major software update. For their part, the other big US mobile network operators got the Android Pie promotion done many moons ago, and even the unlocked variant joined the party way back in August 2019.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sprint's Social Care employees have yet to confirm the update on the carrier's Community webpage, which could mean Android Pie is still not rolling out on a very wide scale. Weighing in at close to 1.5GB, the goodie pack should contain everything from Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness functionality to a more intuitive gesture-based navigation, various small but noticeable performance improvements, and of course, new(er) security patches.
