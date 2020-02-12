LG V50 ThinQ scores its first Android 10 update on a US carrier
The "Now Network" was actually the nation's first wireless service provider to deliver the massive new collection of UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security patches to the LG G8 ThinQ as well, although Big Red closely followed suit. Somewhat surprisingly, the update was then sent out to the US unlocked variant of the 6.1-incher, while AT&T finally joined the party last week, which leaves T-Mobile as the sole holdout.
Obviously, the LG V50 ThinQ will not follow a similar Android 10 release schedule stateside, having been picked up only by Sprint and Verizon with 5G support in tow. No longer available at Best Buy, the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse can still be purchased from the nation's fourth-largest carrier at a reasonable price of $600. The notched flagship packs a 4,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM count, and 128 gigs of internal storage space, with three cameras slapped on its back and two front-facing shooters.
The Android 10 update making its way over-the-air as we speak is set to bring a number of major improvements and cool new features to the table, including a system-wide "Night mode" option, expanded gesture navigation, smoother animations, as well as clearer app icons and system colors.
