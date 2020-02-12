Sprint LG Android Software updates

LG V50 ThinQ scores its first Android 10 update on a US carrier

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 12, 2020, 5:24 AM
LG is arguably doing a slightly worse job than Samsung spreading the Android 10 love for high-end devices released running the previous major OS version out the box, but just like its domestic arch-rival, the Korea-based tech giant is undoubtedly making great progress compared to its painfully sluggish Android 9.0 Pie rollouts.

This time last year, the G7 ThinQ was still the brand's one and only phone officially updated to the then-latest OS flavor, and even that was only true for LG's homeland. Fast forward 12 months, and the second LG handset is receiving a stable Android 10 goodie pack on its first US carrier already.

The LG V50 ThinQ got the ball rolling in Korea less than a month ago, and according to multiple delighted Redditors, one of whom is providing visual evidence of the update, Sprint has managed to beat Verizon to the Android 10 punch as far as this particular device is concerned. 

The "Now Network" was actually the nation's first wireless service provider to deliver the massive new collection of UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security patches to the LG G8 ThinQ as well, although Big Red closely followed suit. Somewhat surprisingly, the update was then sent out to the US unlocked variant of the 6.1-incher, while AT&T finally joined the party last week, which leaves T-Mobile as the sole holdout.

Obviously, the LG V50 ThinQ will not follow a similar Android 10 release schedule stateside, having been picked up only by Sprint and Verizon with 5G support in tow. No longer available at Best Buy, the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouse can still be purchased from the nation's fourth-largest carrier at a reasonable price of $600. The notched flagship packs a 4,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM count, and 128 gigs of internal storage space, with three cameras slapped on its back and two front-facing shooters.

The Android 10 update making its way over-the-air as we speak is set to bring a number of major improvements and cool new features to the table, including a system-wide "Night mode" option, expanded gesture navigation, smoother animations, as well as clearer app icons and system colors.

Related phones

V50 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

