LG V50 ThinQ scores its first Android 10 update on a US carrier





This time last year, the G7 ThinQ was still the brand's one and only phone officially updated to the then-latest OS flavor, and even that was only true for LG's homeland. Fast forward 12 months, and the second LG handset is receiving a stable Android 10 goodie pack on its first US carrier already.

















The Android 10 update making its way over-the-air as we speak is set to bring a number of major improvements and cool new features to the table, including a system-wide "Night mode" option, expanded gesture navigation, smoother animations, as well as clearer app icons and system colors.



