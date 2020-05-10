Killer new deals make the LG G7 Fit an absolute must-buy for bargain hunters
Internationally unveiled almost two years ago, the 6.1-inch mid-ranger took an awfully long time to reach the US for some reason, ultimately making its commercial debut at an arguably excessive $430 recommended price. Unsurprisingly, that number didn't stick, but after a couple of cool discounts, the handset pretty much fell off our radar.
A number of even greater deals temporarily brought the LG G7 Fit back to the limelight earlier this year, and now the Snapdragon 821-powered phone is making headlines again.
Check out the B&H deal here
That's because B&H Photo Video is selling the unlocked variant at an absolutely incredible price of $149 today only with a full 1-year warranty included. This thing is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon, sporting an unusually sharp (for the sub-$200 segment) IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.
Unlike most ultra-affordable devices available right now, the LG G7 Fit does not use a "modern" mid-end chipset, packing instead the aforementioned high-end Snapdragon 821 SoC from several years ago. This is obviously not a speedster by 2020 standards, but it's most likely a lot faster than a new Snapdragon 400-series and even many 600-series processors.
The 4 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, 3,000mAh battery capacity, fast charging capabilities, premium glass-and-aluminum build, IP68 water resistance, and headphone jack come together to wrap up a truly impressive spec sheet for the marked-down price, so bargain hunters should waste no time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.
Check out the Best Buy deals here
By the way, if you miss B&H's "DealZone" blockbuster, you can also get the unlocked LG G7 Fit from Best Buy at $169.99 with no strings attached. Even better, if you don't mind strings, upfront carrier activation can bring that all the way down to $69.99 for Sprint customers and $119.99 on Verizon or AT&T.