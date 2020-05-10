Killer new deals make the LG G7 Fit an absolute must-buy for bargain hunters





If you're looking to spend, say, 150 bucks on a brand-new handset, you either need to be ready to make some serious compromises as far as the aforementioned specs are concerned or jump through various hoops at various carriers or retailers to score a substantial discount. For an extremely limited time, that changes with a killer new deal on the unlocked LG G7 Fit





















That's because B&H Photo Video is selling the unlocked variant at an absolutely incredible price of $149 today only with a full 1-year warranty included. This thing is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon, sporting an unusually sharp (for the sub-$200 segment) IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.





Unlike most ultra-affordable devices available right now, the LG G7 Fit does not use a "modern" mid-end chipset, packing instead the aforementioned high-end Snapdragon 821 SoC from several years ago. This is obviously not a speedster by 2020 standards, but it's most likely a lot faster than a new Snapdragon 400-series and even many 600-series processors.





The 4 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, 3,000mAh battery capacity, fast charging capabilities, premium glass-and-aluminum build, IP68 water resistance, and headphone jack come together to wrap up a truly impressive spec sheet for the marked-down price, so bargain hunters should waste no time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.













By the way, if you miss B&H's "DealZone" blockbuster, you can also get the unlocked LG G7 Fit from Best Buy at $169.99 with no strings attached. Even better, if you don't mind strings, upfront carrier activation can bring that all the way down to $69.99 for Sprint customers and $119.99 on Verizon or AT&T.