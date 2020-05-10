T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

Killer new deals make the LG G7 Fit an absolute must-buy for bargain hunters

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 10, 2020, 10:30 AM
Mid-range smartphones have come a long way in the last few years, with a couple of the best options currently available around the $400 mark featuring insanely good cameras, blazing fast processors, and/or gorgeous displays, but when it comes to the sub-$200 bracket, things are significantly less impressive.

If you're looking to spend, say, 150 bucks on a brand-new handset, you either need to be ready to make some serious compromises as far as the aforementioned specs are concerned or jump through various hoops at various carriers or retailers to score a substantial discount. For an extremely limited time, that changes with a killer new deal on the unlocked LG G7 Fit.

Internationally unveiled almost two years ago, the 6.1-inch mid-ranger took an awfully long time to reach the US for some reason, ultimately making its commercial debut at an arguably excessive $430 recommended price. Unsurprisingly, that number didn't stick, but after a couple of cool discounts, the handset pretty much fell off our radar. 

A number of even greater deals temporarily brought the LG G7 Fit back to the limelight earlier this year, and now the Snapdragon 821-powered phone is making headlines again.

Check out the B&H deal here



That's because B&H Photo Video is selling the unlocked variant at an absolutely incredible price of $149 today only with a full 1-year warranty included. This thing is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon, sporting an unusually sharp (for the sub-$200 segment) IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. 

Unlike most ultra-affordable devices available right now, the LG G7 Fit does not use a "modern" mid-end chipset, packing instead the aforementioned high-end Snapdragon 821 SoC from several years ago. This is obviously not a speedster by 2020 standards, but it's most likely a lot faster than a new Snapdragon 400-series and even many 600-series processors.

The 4 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, 3,000mAh battery capacity, fast charging capabilities, premium glass-and-aluminum build, IP68 water resistance, and headphone jack come together to wrap up a truly impressive spec sheet for the marked-down price, so bargain hunters should waste no time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Check out the Best Buy deals here



By the way, if you miss B&H's "DealZone" blockbuster, you can also get the unlocked LG G7 Fit from Best Buy at $169.99 with no strings attached. Even better, if you don't mind strings, upfront carrier activation can bring that all the way down to $69.99 for Sprint customers and $119.99 on Verizon or AT&T.

