The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price

Compatible with all major US carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, the smartphone arrives powered by the Snapdragon 821. This chipset is quite old – it was used inside the flagship Compatible with all major US carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, the smartphone arrives powered by the Snapdragon 821. This chipset is quite old – it was used inside the flagship LG G6 and first-gen Google Pixel – but should provide a snappier experience than rival $230 devices.









Buyers will also find a 6.1-inch LCD panel complete with a notch above and a high QHD+ (3120 x 1440p) resolution. A decent 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie sensor accompany the display.



Lastly, the LG G7 Fit features 32GB of internal storage, which is fortunately expandable via a microSD card slot, and 4GB of RAM. On the software side of things, Android 8.0 Oreo is present although an update to Android 9 Pie is expected.

The LG G7 Fit was first unveiled in fall 2018 before hitting shelves in the United States last Spring. Despite its age, the phone has held up quite well over time thanks to its flagship chipset, and today its price has dropped down to a historical low.Online retailer Amazon is currently offering the LG G7 Fit with an impressive 45% discount via its website. The deal shaves off an impressive $190 from the phone’s official retail price of $419.99 and bests the previous all-time low of $249.99 by a decent $20.