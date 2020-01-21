The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price



Compatible with all major US carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, the smartphone arrives powered by the Snapdragon 821. This chipset is quite old – it was used inside the flagship LG G6 and first-gen Google Pixel – but should provide a snappier experience than rival $230 devices.









Buyers will also find a 6.1-inch LCD panel complete with a notch above and a high QHD+ (3120 x 1440p) resolution. A decent 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie sensor accompany the display.



Lastly, the LG G7 Fit features 32GB of internal storage, which is fortunately expandable via a microSD card slot, and 4GB of RAM. On the software side of things, Android 8.0 Oreo is present although an update to Android 9 Pie is expected.