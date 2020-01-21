LG Android Deals

The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 21, 2020, 3:07 PM
The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price
The LG G7 Fit was first unveiled in fall 2018 before hitting shelves in the United States last Spring. Despite its age, the phone has held up quite well over time thanks to its flagship chipset, and today its price has dropped down to a historical low.

Online retailer Amazon is currently offering the LG G7 Fit with an impressive 45% discount via its website. The deal shaves off an impressive $190 from the phone’s official retail price of $419.99 and bests the previous all-time low of $249.99 by a decent $20.

Compatible with all major US carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, the smartphone arrives powered by the Snapdragon 821. This chipset is quite old – it was used inside the flagship LG G6 and first-gen Google Pixel – but should provide a snappier experience than rival $230 devices. 



Buyers will also find a 6.1-inch LCD panel complete with a notch above and a high QHD+ (3120 x 1440p) resolution. A decent 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie sensor accompany the display.
 
Lastly, the LG G7 Fit features 32GB of internal storage, which is fortunately expandable via a microSD card slot, and 4GB of RAM. On the software side of things, Android 8.0 Oreo is present although an update to Android 9 Pie is expected.

Check out the deal here!

Related phones

G7 Fit
LG G7 Fit OS: Android 8.1 Oreo View Full specs
  • Display 6.1" 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, Quad-core, 2150 MHz
  • Storage 32GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(14h talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$190
deal-lg-g7-fit-lowest-price-ever-amazon
The LG G7 Fit just dropped down to another all-time low price
amazon-fire-tablets-black-friday-deals-reloaded
Amazon revives some of its top Black Friday deals for extensive new sale on Fire tablets
-$160
Apple-Beats-Studio3-headphones-160-off
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for less than $200
-$30
Apple-AirPods-Wireless-Charging-Case-30-off-Best-Buy
Save 15% on the latest Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at Best Buy
-23%
ebay-s10e-479
The S10e is at a hefty discount, no strings attached (new, unlocked)
-$50
Deal-Fitbit-Versa-2-50-off-Amazon
Fitbit's newest smartwatch is getting a 25% discount on Amazon

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless