Random Woot deal brings the LG G7 Fit down to an all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 16, 2020, 4:18 AM
LG's smartphone release strategy and naming scheme don't always make a great deal of sense, and that was perhaps most obvious when the G7 Fit and G7 One were unveiled back in the fall of 2018. While cosmetically very similar to the high-end G7 ThinQ released just a few months earlier, the confusing 6.1-inch handsets came with slower processors and less impressive cameras.

The Android One-powered G7 One also never made its way to US stores, whereas the LG G7 Fit finally expanded stateside less than a year ago. Sold exclusively at Best Buy since April 2019, the mid-range device with a premium design and display has just randomly popped up on Woot.com, where it's misleadingly listed as marked down from a $999.99 list price to $249.99.

In reality, the notched phone launched in the US at a recommended price of $419.99, currently fetching $339.99 in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached at Best Buy. That means Woot is in fact selling this thing at a discount of no more than 170 bucks, which arguably sounds significantly less earth-shattering than the $750 price cut advertised by the Amazon-owned e-tailer.

Still, that's certainly nothing to sneeze at, considering the LG G7 Fit units on sale here are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, not to mention they'll ship alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

Compatible with all major US networks, from AT&T and T-Mobile to Sprint and Verizon, the 6.1-incher sports a beautiful IPS LCD panel with a top-notch (no pun intended) resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as a stylish and robust body made to withstand water immersion, exposure to dust, and even the occasional drop. 

Granted, that Snapdragon 821 processor is no longer the gold standard in raw speed, but at 250 bucks, the G7 Fit needs to be compared to the likes of the Snapdragon 632-powered Moto G7 rather than 2019's high-end devices. And that's a fight LG can probably win, even though the single 16MP camera on the back of the G7 Fit is nothing to write home about and the company has yet to roll out an official Android Pie update in the US.

Related phones

G7 Fit
LG G7 Fit OS: Android 8.1 Oreo View Full specs
  • Display 6.1" 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, Quad-core, 2150 MHz
  • Storage 32 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(14h talk time)

