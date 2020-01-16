Random Woot deal brings the LG G7 Fit down to an all-time low price









In reality, the notched phone launched in the US at a recommended price of $419.99, currently fetching $339.99 in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached at Best Buy. That means Woot is in fact selling this thing at a discount of no more than 170 bucks, which arguably sounds significantly less earth-shattering than the $750 price cut advertised by the Amazon-owned e-tailer.





Still, that's certainly nothing to sneeze at, considering the LG G7 Fit units on sale here are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, not to mention they'll ship alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.





Compatible with all major US networks, from AT&T and T-Mobile to Sprint and Verizon, the 6.1-incher sports a beautiful IPS LCD panel with a top-notch (no pun intended) resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, as well as a stylish and robust body made to withstand water immersion, exposure to dust, and even the occasional drop.





Granted, that Snapdragon 821 processor is no longer the gold standard in raw speed, but at 250 bucks, the G7 Fit needs to be compared to the likes of the Snapdragon 632-powered Moto G7 rather than 2019's high-end devices. And that's a fight LG can probably win, even though the single 16MP camera on the back of the G7 Fit is nothing to write home about and the company has yet to roll out an official Android Pie update in the US.