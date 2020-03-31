The respectable LG G7 Fit is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time





On the bright side, the $420 list price was quickly reduced by Best Buy with and without upfront carrier activation, and believe it or not, the phone is currently available for as little as $179.99. We're not talking about some new Best Buy deal with any complicated strings attached or special requirements to consider, mind you, but rather a 24-hour-only Woot sale on a factory unlocked device compatible with all US carriers and offered alongside a standard 1-year LG warranty in brand-new condition.

















While the aforementioned processor is pretty ancient, having seen daylight all the way back in 2016, the raw speed of the LG G7 Fit is probably (at least) comparable to that of most "modern" mid-rangers released in the last year or so. The popular Moto G7 , for instance, typically costs $300 with a newer but not necessarily faster Snapdragon 632 chipset under its hood.





The LG G7 Fit also packs a respectable 4 gigs of memory, as well as a decidedly mediocre 32 gigs of internal storage space and a humdrum 3,000mAh battery. The 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel sports a pretty awesome resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels alongside an unnecessarily wide notch and not-too-chunky chin, while the 16MP rear-facing camera is capable of producing decent enough snapshots... by single shooter standards.





Overall, this is certainly a mixed bag of respectable and sub-par features, which is actually not bad for a phone priced at less than two Benjamins with a 1-year warranty included.