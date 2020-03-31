The respectable LG G7 Fit is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time
Check out the deal here
The Amazon-owned e-tailer has actually discounted the LG G7 Fit to a lower than ever price once before, but now you can save an extra 80 bucks compared to a couple of months ago. $179.99 also undercuts Amazon's own best offer by a cool $50, not to mention that the Snapdragon 821-powered phone still goes for $299.99 at Best Buy in an unlocked variant with no upfront activation on a specific wireless network.
While the aforementioned processor is pretty ancient, having seen daylight all the way back in 2016, the raw speed of the LG G7 Fit is probably (at least) comparable to that of most "modern" mid-rangers released in the last year or so. The popular Moto G7, for instance, typically costs $300 with a newer but not necessarily faster Snapdragon 632 chipset under its hood.
The LG G7 Fit also packs a respectable 4 gigs of memory, as well as a decidedly mediocre 32 gigs of internal storage space and a humdrum 3,000mAh battery. The 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel sports a pretty awesome resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels alongside an unnecessarily wide notch and not-too-chunky chin, while the 16MP rear-facing camera is capable of producing decent enough snapshots... by single shooter standards.
Overall, this is certainly a mixed bag of respectable and sub-par features, which is actually not bad for a phone priced at less than two Benjamins with a 1-year warranty included.