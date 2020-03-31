T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

The respectable LG G7 Fit is on sale at an irresistible price for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 31, 2020, 7:22 AM
It's safe to say the LG G7 Fit didn't make a great first impression back in the fall of 2018, and when the upper mid-range handset finally made its US commercial debut with little to no fanfare, it seemed like its manufacturers weren't even trying to turn the 6.1-incher into a commercial hit.

On the bright side, the $420 list price was quickly reduced by Best Buy with and without upfront carrier activation, and believe it or not, the phone is currently available for as little as $179.99. We're not talking about some new Best Buy deal with any complicated strings attached or special requirements to consider, mind you, but rather a 24-hour-only Woot sale on a factory unlocked device compatible with all US carriers and offered alongside a standard 1-year LG warranty in brand-new condition.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer has actually discounted the LG G7 Fit to a lower than ever price once before, but now you can save an extra 80 bucks compared to a couple of months ago. $179.99 also undercuts Amazon's own best offer by a cool $50, not to mention that the Snapdragon 821-powered phone still goes for $299.99 at Best Buy in an unlocked variant with no upfront activation on a specific wireless network.

While the aforementioned processor is pretty ancient, having seen daylight all the way back in 2016, the raw speed of the LG G7 Fit is probably (at least) comparable to that of most "modern" mid-rangers released in the last year or so. The popular Moto G7, for instance, typically costs $300 with a newer but not necessarily faster Snapdragon 632 chipset under its hood. 

The LG G7 Fit also packs a respectable 4 gigs of memory, as well as a decidedly mediocre 32 gigs of internal storage space and a humdrum 3,000mAh battery. The 6.1-inch IPS LCD panel sports a pretty awesome resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels alongside an unnecessarily wide notch and not-too-chunky chin, while the 16MP rear-facing camera is capable of producing decent enough snapshots... by single shooter standards. 

Overall, this is certainly a mixed bag of respectable and sub-par features, which is actually not bad for a phone priced at less than two Benjamins with a 1-year warranty included.

Related phones

G7 Fit
LG G7 Fit View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 8.1 Oreo

