The official store launches another Lenovo Tab Plus promo that's hard to pass up
Lenovo may not launch uber-premium tablets like Apple and Samsung, but its Tab Plus beats many of the best options on the soundstage front. With its massive eight-speaker system and attractive $319.99 asking price, the 256GB slate promises to take your tablet listening experience to a new level. And now, this bad boy arrives at discounted prices!
We've tried and tested this fella extensively and can confirm it delivers quite a lot on the audio front. The JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos do an excellent job of filling a room with quality sound that doesn't distort even at max volumes. Then again, as we've pointed out in our Lenovo Tab Plus review, you may need to tweak the EQ settings to get the most out of the tablet's speakers.
What do you get on the performance front? Well, this fella is no Galaxy Tab S9 rival, nor can it beat the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. But we can't deny that both of these options cost way more than the Tab Plus. In other words, for its sub-$350 original price, this buddy delivers satisfactory everyday performance with its MediaTek Helio G99 chip.
If you're quick enough, you can snatch this Android tablet for 24% off. The sale is live at the official Lenovo Store and lands the model at $242.99. Alternatively, you can get the same 8/256GB Lenovo Tab Plus for $249.99 at Best Buy with an included sleeve. This promo is also exciting, for it saves you $80 on the bundle.
Aside from its surprisingly good sound performance, this Android 14 option packs a great display (considering its affordable asking price). It showcases an 11.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates, though it might not be suitable for comfortable outdoor use. That's because its maximum brightness levels aren't that high.
Add to this lovely and affordable package a built-in 175-degree kickstand and two major OS upgrades (until Android 16), and you can clearly see how this fella is a winner on the affordable tablet front. So, don't wait and snatch yours at the Lenovo Store or Best Buy to save $77-$80.
15 Jan, 2025
