Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Formally unveiled back in June with a simple and yet pretty confusing name and commercially released at last in the US just around a month ago, the reasonably priced Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is now even more affordable.
Before you even think it, no, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this cool post-Prime Day deal on Amazon and slash an odd $26.29 off a list price of $304.99. That's also clearly not an earth-shattering discount, but it's certainly better than nothing, which is what Lenovo's official US e-store is currently offering in terms of Tab Plus savings.
What's weird is that the device manufacturer only sells the 11.5-inch mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration (at a price of $319.99), so if you want to keep your pre-holiday gadget spending to a minimum, you should definitely opt for Amazon's cheaper-than-ever 128 gig variant (with a nice and handy folio case also included).
Both models come with a respectable 8GB RAM count, mind you, and most importantly, the same state-of-the-art sound system. That's made up of no less than eight JBL speakers producing a total power of 26W, which sounds (get it?) like it should easily beat the audio performance of most of the best of the best tablets out there. Yes, even devices priced way higher than three Benjamins.
The Lenovo Tab Plus also stands out from today's Android tablet crowd with a built-in kickstand that's... probably not as sophisticated as the same component on Microsoft's top mobile computing machines, nevertheless providing a degree of convenience and versatility unrivaled by the greatest Samsung Galaxy Tabs out there, for instance.
For all many intents and purposes, of course, this remains an unremarkable mid-end slate, with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood, a good but not stellar 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, and a slightly-too-thick 13.58mm profile (with the speaker bump factored in).
Recommended Stories
Still, the key strengths of the decidedly unconventional Lenovo Tab Plus are arguably strong enough to outweigh its little flaws and middling features, especially at Amazon's newly reduced price point. Now go ahead and pull the trigger before it's not too late!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Oct, 2024Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!
09 Oct, 2024The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is 33% off for Prime members on Amazon
01 Oct, 2024This budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 bundle drops to its best price on Amazon yet again
20 Sep, 2024The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 continues to sell like hot cakes for 27% off on Amazon
10 Sep, 2024This affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle is 27% off at Amazon once again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: