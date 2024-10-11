See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab Plus
Formally unveiled back in June with a simple and yet pretty confusing name and commercially released at last in the US just around a month ago, the reasonably priced Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is now even more affordable.

Before you even think it, no, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this cool post-Prime Day deal on Amazon and slash an odd $26.29 off a list price of $304.99. That's also clearly not an earth-shattering discount, but it's certainly better than nothing, which is what Lenovo's official US e-store is currently offering in terms of Tab Plus savings.

Lenovo Tab Plus

Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color, Folio Case Included
$26 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

What's weird is that the device manufacturer only sells the 11.5-inch mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration (at a price of $319.99), so if you want to keep your pre-holiday gadget spending to a minimum, you should definitely opt for Amazon's cheaper-than-ever 128 gig variant (with a nice and handy folio case also included).

Both models come with a respectable 8GB RAM count, mind you, and most importantly, the same state-of-the-art sound system. That's made up of no less than eight JBL speakers producing a total power of 26W, which sounds (get it?) like it should easily beat the audio performance of most of the best of the best tablets out there. Yes, even devices priced way higher than three Benjamins.

The Lenovo Tab Plus also stands out from today's Android tablet crowd with a built-in kickstand that's... probably not as sophisticated as the same component on Microsoft's top mobile computing machines, nevertheless providing a degree of convenience and versatility unrivaled by the greatest Samsung Galaxy Tabs out there, for instance.

For all many intents and purposes, of course, this remains an unremarkable mid-end slate, with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood, a good but not stellar 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, and a slightly-too-thick 13.58mm profile (with the speaker bump factored in).

Recommended Stories
Still, the key strengths of the decidedly unconventional Lenovo Tab Plus are arguably strong enough to outweigh its little flaws and middling features, especially at Amazon's newly reduced price point. Now go ahead and pull the trigger before it's not too late!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
47 stories
11 Oct, 2024
Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!
09 Oct, 2024
The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is 33% off for Prime members on Amazon
01 Oct, 2024
This budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M11 bundle drops to its best price on Amazon yet again
20 Sep, 2024
The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 continues to sell like hot cakes for 27% off on Amazon
10 Sep, 2024
This affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle is 27% off at Amazon once again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless