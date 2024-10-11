Get your premium entertainment fix on the cheap with the hot new Lenovo Tab Plus at a cool discount!





Before you even think it, no, you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this cool post- Prime Day deal on Amazon and slash an odd $26.29 off a list price of $304.99. That's also clearly not an earth-shattering discount, but it's certainly better than nothing, which is what Lenovo's official US e-store is currently offering in terms of Tab Plus savings.

Lenovo Tab Plus Premium Entertainment Tablet with Android 14, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color, Folio Case Included $26 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





What's weird is that the device manufacturer only sells the 11.5-inch mid-ranger in a 256GB storage configuration (at a price of $319.99), so if you want to keep your pre-holiday gadget spending to a minimum, you should definitely opt for Amazon's cheaper-than-ever 128 gig variant (with a nice and handy folio case also included).





way higher than three Benjamins. Both models come with a respectable 8GB RAM count, mind you, and most importantly, the same state-of-the-art sound system. That's made up of no less than eight JBL speakers producing a total power of 26W, which sounds (get it?) like it should easily beat the audio performance of most of the best of the best tablets out there. Yes, even devices pricedhigher than three Benjamins.









For all many intents and purposes, of course, this remains an unremarkable mid-end slate, with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor under the hood, a good but not stellar 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, and a slightly-too-thick 13.58mm profile (with the speaker bump factored in).



Recommended Stories

Still, the key strengths of the decidedly unconventional Lenovo Tab Plus are arguably strong enough to outweigh its little flaws and middling features, especially at Amazon's newly reduced price point. Now go ahead and pull the trigger before it's not too late!