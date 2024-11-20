Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The greatest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal to date lands right before Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
If you're eagerly awaiting Amazon's early start of this year's "Black Friday Week" proceedings tomorrow in search for the perfect budget tablet at the lowest possible price for Christmas, you might want to save yourself some time in addition to a lot of cash by purchasing the Galaxy Tab A9+ right now.

The 11-inch mid-ranger is cheaper than ever before at Woot for a limited time in an "international" version with a 1-year warranty included. Because these are Wi-Fi-only units sold by the Amazon-owned e-tailer at a killer price of just $134.99, they should work without a hitch in the US despite technically being made for other regions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, International Model, New, 1-Year Warranty Included
$85 off (39%)
$134 99
$219 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version
$70 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Your brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab A9 Plus will come with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM in a "graphite" colorway, saving you a totally unprecedented and potentially unbeatable 85 bucks compared to the slate's regular $219.99 price in a US version backed by a standard manufacturer warranty.

Of course, that "regular" price has been marked down many times in recent months by many major US retailers, with Amazon itself currently charging $15 more than Woot after a decent but clearly inferior $70 discount of its own... that may or may not go unchanged for the e-commerce giant's big Black Friday event starting November 21.

Technically, Woot's phenomenal new Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal is scheduled to run through December 3, but in reality, its expiration date will naturally depend greatly on your demand and willingness to buy your next tablet from a "non-major" retailer.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the Tab A9+ is obviously not the fastest, sharpest, prettiest, or all-around most sophisticated Samsung tablet available today. But that large aforementioned 11-inch TFT LCD panel sports a more than respectable resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, as well as supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology, and the 6.9mm waist makes this affordable bad boy unexpectedly slim and elegant for the sub-$200 price bracket.

The 7,040mAh battery, meanwhile, promises to keep the (Full HD) lights on for a good 10 or 12 hours of heavy use on a single charge, and last but not least, a quad speaker sound system joins forces with that reasonably high-quality screen to deliver a mobile entertainment experience like no other... $135 tablet can do in this day and age.
