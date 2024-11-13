This hefty discount makes the powerful 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ a tempting buy
Being tech enthusiasts, we all prefer getting the latest devices a manufacturer has to offer. Therefore, if you're in the market for a new powerful Galaxy Tab, you're probably eyeing that brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+. However, we think the Galaxy Tab S9+ is the better buy right now.
While this slate may now belong to the older device category with the release of the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, a sweet 21% discount on Amazon makes it pretty tempting. With this price cut, you can score a unit with 256GB of storage space for less than $790, saving you $215.
As one of Samsung's former top-tier slates, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has a lot to offer, making it an even greater value for money while available at its current price on Amazon. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a whopping 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella can handle anything you throw its way. This makes it a top choice for work and school.
It's great for entertainment, too, as it rocks a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. In addition, it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy even more vibrant colors when streaming content in this format.
Given all we've mentioned, we still find the Galaxy Tab S9+ worthy of being among the best tablets out there. Furthermore, we think every opportunity to save big on such a capable slate should not be missed. That's why we encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this sweet offer as soon as possible before it expires.
We should also note that this bad boy comes with its own S Pen. You can use the stylus to take notes even faster and even paint on your fancy slate.
