Lenovo's complete Tab P12 tablet kit can be yours at lower prices through this cool deal

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets. But, let’s be honest, it’s far from affordable even when discounted. Well, there are other options to be found, such as the Lenovo Tab P12. This one certainly doesn’t offer the insane performance of Samsung’s tablet, but it now comes with all its accessories at $60 off at Lenovo.com.
Bear in mind that this $60 discount isn’t the best price cut we’ve ever seen. To our knowledge, the complete tablet kit was $306 during Lenovo’s Annual Sale. Considering that the next savings event won’t be coming up anytime soon, though, we believe this bundle could be perfect for cash-strapped customers.
Easily beating many of the best budget tablets, this bad boy isn’t half bad for its price. It comes with Android 13 out of the box and sports a 12.7-inch 3K display that caters to your visual pleasure. With its four JBL, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, watching movies and TV shows gets about as enjoyable as it can be.
Are you into video chats with friends, or perhaps you often have work-related meetings from the home office? The Tab P12 has everything you need for a crisp and enjoyable interaction with friends and colleagues.
The slate features a 13MP ultra-wide camera on the front with AI face tracking that’ll keep you in the center of attention. The battery inside is quite impressive, too. Lenovo slapped on a 10,200mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for daily interactions.
The cherry on top has to be the accessories, though. Lenovo sells this bad boy with not one but two accessories: the ThinkPad-inspired keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. With these, you can maximize your productivity, take notes, and do anything else you like.
Feeling interested? If you also like its current bundle price, take advantage while Lenovo’s deal is still up and running.
Under the hood, this relatively affordable tablet has an octa-core MediaTek processor. Day-to-day activities are a breeze but don’t expect insane horsepower or cutting-edge multitasking capabilities.
