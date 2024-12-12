Unprecedented deal makes the Lenovo Tab P12 cheaper than ever

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Less than two weeks ago, the Lenovo Tab P12 became a hit for users on a budget at the Lenovo Store, sold for $70 off its usual price. This was at the height of the Black Friday shopping spree. In a surprising turn of events, instead of lowering the discount after the event, the official store decided to sweeten it. So, you can now save 29% on the same 128GB model with an included Lenovo Tab Pen Plus!

The Lenovo Tab P12 with Tab Pen Plus is 28% off

The Lenovo Tab P12 with a Tab Pen Plus just became cheaper than ever this year! The model is 28% off right now at the official store, saving you $101. The Android 13 slate will remain up-to-date until 2027! Don't miss out!
$101 off (29%)
$248 84
$349 99
Buy at Lenovo

In case you're wondering, the new markdown lands the Android tablet at $248.84. That means you're saving $101 on its $349.99 MSRP—a record discount that you won't find at Best Buy or Amazon. In fact, both merchants sell the 128GB and 256GB options at their regular price, while Walmart offers the bundle with a keyboard besides the stylus for less than $325, saving you $76.

The Lenovo tablet may not give the Galaxy Tab S10 Series a run for its money, but it's a very decent mid-range option. It features a 12.7-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. In case you're wondering, the more expensive Google Pixel Tablet has a 60Hz display as well, though it sports an 11-inch display. So, this fella is a better choice for users seeking a more immersive experience.

How does it handle the performance front? Considering its $350 price range, quite well. The slate features a Dimensity 7050 chip and 8GB RAM, giving you a smooth browsing or streaming experience. To enhance your video-watching time, it also sports four JBL speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos.

Let's not forget that this puppy is slim and lightweight, allowing on-the-go entertainment. On top of that, it features a 13 MP ultra-wide front camera that uses AI to track your face and keep you in the center of attention during video calls. Add to this the large 10,200mAh battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, and you've got a fantastic budget pick! So, don't think twice and save $101 on the Lenovo Tab P12 at the official store.

Alternatively, you can grab the Lenovo Tab P12 at:

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

