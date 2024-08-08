Best Buy makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 a bargain for the ages with sweet new discount





That's marked down from an already fairly reasonable regular price of $269.99 at Best Buy for a 128GB storage variant sans any optional accessories included. That's right, you will have to make do without a keyboard or stylus at $179.99, which of course makes sense, especially when you consider the very respectable spec sheet of the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, Upgradable to Android 14, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $90 off (33%) $179 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy









The product's key strengths, meanwhile, include an almost surprisingly powerful quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos audio enhancements, "all-day" battery life, and believe it or not, "up to" 120Hz refresh rate technology for that aforementioned 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.





Those are some very hard-to-match (let alone eclipse) specifications for the sub-$200 price bracket, and because the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is obviously not getting any younger, we'd strongly recommend you take advantage of Best Buy's killer new deal before this inevitably goes away or the tablet itself is discontinued.



