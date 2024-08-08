Best Buy makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 a bargain for the ages with sweet new discount

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unveiled all the way back in 2022 and commercially released at the very beginning of last year, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 is a tablet you probably don't think about too much these days. But for a presumably limited time, the 11.5-inch Android mid-ranger might top quite a few back-to-school shopping lists at a cool $90 discount.

That's marked down from an already fairly reasonable regular price of $269.99 at Best Buy for a 128GB storage variant sans any optional accessories included. That's right, you will have to make do without a keyboard or stylus at $179.99, which of course makes sense, especially when you consider the very respectable spec sheet of the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, Upgradable to Android 14, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color
$90 off (33%)
$179 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, this thing is certainly big, arguably fast, and undeniably affordable enough right now to take on the likes of Amazon's Fire Max 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Lenovo's software support may well be the biggest weakness of the Tab P11 Gen 2, although the low-cost slate is supposed to receive an official Android 14 update... at some point in the relatively near future.

The product's key strengths, meanwhile, include an almost surprisingly powerful quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos audio enhancements, "all-day" battery life, and believe it or not, "up to" 120Hz refresh rate technology for that aforementioned 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Those are some very hard-to-match (let alone eclipse) specifications for the sub-$200 price bracket, and because the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is obviously not getting any younger, we'd strongly recommend you take advantage of Best Buy's killer new deal before this inevitably goes away or the tablet itself is discontinued.

If that happens, there are always other, newer Lenovo devices to consider, as well as different contenders for the title of best budget tablet around from brands like Samsung, Amazon, and even OnePlus and Google.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

