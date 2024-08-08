Best Buy makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 a bargain for the ages with sweet new discount
Unveiled all the way back in 2022 and commercially released at the very beginning of last year, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 is a tablet you probably don't think about too much these days. But for a presumably limited time, the 11.5-inch Android mid-ranger might top quite a few back-to-school shopping lists at a cool $90 discount.
That's marked down from an already fairly reasonable regular price of $269.99 at Best Buy for a 128GB storage variant sans any optional accessories included. That's right, you will have to make do without a keyboard or stylus at $179.99, which of course makes sense, especially when you consider the very respectable spec sheet of the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2.
Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, this thing is certainly big, arguably fast, and undeniably affordable enough right now to take on the likes of Amazon's Fire Max 11 and Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Lenovo's software support may well be the biggest weakness of the Tab P11 Gen 2, although the low-cost slate is supposed to receive an official Android 14 update... at some point in the relatively near future.
The product's key strengths, meanwhile, include an almost surprisingly powerful quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos audio enhancements, "all-day" battery life, and believe it or not, "up to" 120Hz refresh rate technology for that aforementioned 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.
Those are some very hard-to-match (let alone eclipse) specifications for the sub-$200 price bracket, and because the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is obviously not getting any younger, we'd strongly recommend you take advantage of Best Buy's killer new deal before this inevitably goes away or the tablet itself is discontinued.
If that happens, there are always other, newer Lenovo devices to consider, as well as different contenders for the title of best budget tablet around from brands like Samsung, Amazon, and even OnePlus and Google.
